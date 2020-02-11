advertisement

Two men ran down the aisle of the plane, holding dripping sick bags in their hands, while air cleaners were holding out garbage bags to get them. Other passengers were crying when the plane jumped and trembled.

Storm Ciara played with our plane.

I was booked at 8.55am on Sunday on the Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to London Gatwick. When I was sitting at the gate, I received a text message informing me that my flight had been canceled and was very pleased when the staff put me on a flight at 10.50 a.m. Others around me had to wait until 5 p.m.

This joy was soon gone. We got on at 10.30 a.m. The woman next to me visited her pregnant daughter and joked that they had to call baby Ciara.

When the plane shook alarmingly on the ground due to the strong winds, the captain said we could not fly for an hour.

It looked wild outside, but I saw other planes take off and wasn’t too worried.

When we finally took off, the plane trembled and trembled, and my adrenaline soared, causing concern among other passengers.

An hour later, as we went down towards Gatwick, the plane jumped and trembled.

We pushed violently back and forth and tried to land four times.

People screamed and breathed deeply into their medical boxes. I grabbed the armrests as hard as I could, startled. Others got sick – or cried.

After repeated attempts to land, which took about an hour, the plane rose above the clouds.

The captain said that since we couldn’t land safely in Gatwick, we had to go to Luxembourg to fill up.

We were in the sky for almost three hours.

Even though the seat belts were strapped on, the toilets were quick and many people ran through the aisles with full sick shoes. The stewards – optimistic, friendly and calm – asked the passengers to stay seated.

That wouldn’t happen. , ,

The captain then said the Luxembourg airport was full and we had to fly to Frankfurt.

Everyone initially laughed at the catalog of breakdowns, but sentiment quickly changed to concern that we could run out of fuel, especially if there were problems landing.

At some point we landed in Frankfurt Hahn at 3 p.m. and people called relatives to let them know that we had arrived very late after a four-hour flight, somewhere far from Gatwick.

Some tried to tell the events of the flights; others tried to downplay what had happened.

We stayed on the plane.

The stewards tried to serve refreshments, but the hallways were full of restless, hungry people, exhausted by adrenaline and looking for answers.

Some people refused to stay on the plane and insisted on getting out even though they had to find their way back and finance it.

There are no direct Dublin flights from Frankfurt Hahn.

Finally we were told that “the powers” wanted the plane back in Dublin and that Gatwick accepted very few flights.

Despite the frustration, the camaraderie among the passengers was great: a man joked that his daughter was pleased that she would miss school the next day.

Someone handed out bags from a Tayto souvenir pack. We giggled nervously.

At 5:30 p.m., the captain confirmed that we were returning to Dublin, and the tirelessly helpful stewards prepared for the two-hour flight.

When we dived deeper and deeper into Dublin, the plane suddenly shot up again and people started laughing and screaming. Did we ever want to be there again?

The captain said it was too windy to land on this approach, so we would try again.

My neighbors had their heads in their hands when I assured them that we were wiggling closer and closer to the ground.

We finally landed at 8:30 p.m. The passengers cheered to be back where they started 11 hours later.

