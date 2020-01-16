advertisement

LOS ANGELES – NBA observers wondered what LeBron James would do with a longer off-season than he had enjoyed in 14 years. They assumed that he would be physically fit and ready to start again after an injured 2018/19 season that ended in failure.

James also spent some time apparently thinking about team dynamics and how to build them. This was one of the reasons why he invited his Lakers teammates to an informal “mini-camp” in Las Vegas in September that was voluntary. Everyone was there and gave the team the opportunity to complete light training sessions, but above all to get to know each other.

“We had some nice dinners, nice lunches we had – we did a few things together these days and I think it was just a kind of springboard what our season was about,” said James recently. “Of course, the victories and losses will take care of themselves. You never know what will happen to it. But you can control the question of how we get together and how we can just be very open and very organic with each other. ”

James and the Lakers didn’t want this season to be like the last one. And halfway it looks the way everyone hoped. The Lakers are the clear leaders in the Western Conference, 4-2 games ahead of their closest rivals. A 0-2 record against the Clippers is cause for concern, but with 33: 8 they played as well as any competitor would expect.

Aside from a losing streak of four games, all played against playoff teams, the Lakers have mostly had long, sustained winning streaks. They had four different series with at least seven wins in a row and went 22: 1 against teams with record loss. While many teams fluctuate in focus in the January downturn, the Lakers stayed on course, also due to injuries. Even for James, it’s one of his best starts to a season.

Here are four storylines that have defined the brand-new start for the Lakers and how they will continue to define the coming season and the playoff berth:

1. REAL TEAM CHEMISTRY

One of the notable aspects of the Lakers’ 1-point loss to Magic on Wednesday night was how Quinn Cook talked about how James and Anthony Davis kept his spirits up and encouraged him while he was on the bench: he and AD confidence every day, and that means a lot. ”

Check out some of the recent events when almost the entire team attended James’ 35th birthday party or when Davis flew three teammates and a coach to a soccer game in Green Bay. A photo taken in the team plane after a 3-0 strike by the West is likely to be a lasting picture of this group. There is a bond to the end of the list: James recently called Jared Dudley “one of the best teammates I’ve ever had”.

After the debacle last year, there seems to be another focus to mix the squad from both management and James himself. The relationship between James and Davis has a problem that helps shape the dynamic. This is not to say that the team is not restless or that the power structure has a particularly democratic element, but the smoothness of the mixture has proven to be profound and genuine compared to the usual changing room chemistry – and has increased significantly from last year’s breaks.

A look into the future: The Lakers didn’t have much to do with real adversity, and their longest defeat caused an injury that prevented the team from getting too worried about the results. It is worth considering whether the team unit’s biggest test will arrive in the postseason and whether the previous good mood can be attributed to winning games or vice versa.

2. DEFENSIVE STAMP

At the start of the season it was easy to see how James and Davis would catapult the Lakers forward in an attack. Both players scored an average of more than 25 points in a team with the fourth best offensive rating in the league (113.1 offensive rating). But in defense? The end where it looked like James had fallen away in the past seasons?

Coach Frank Vogel came with the assignment to build a defensive identity, and he did: The Lakers are number 3 in the defensive rating (104.6 points per 100 possessions allowed) and far ahead of the rest of the western pack. They drove opponents out of the restricted area and scored a total of 7.2 blocked shots per game, which are leaders in the league. This leads directly to an insult: you are number 4 in terms of turnover points (18.5 ppg) and Davis, James and other Lakers are often in top form after a stopover in the open field.

That’s because there are defenders like Avery Bradley and Danny Green and shot blockers like Davis and JaVale McGee. However, James’s buy-in was one of the most surprising pieces, and this is also said to be the case with the coaches.

A look into the future: Not that they haven’t played good teams before, but an upcoming five-game journey through Boston and Philadelphia will test the Lakers’ physicality against some of the best Eastern Conference teams they haven’t played to have. The Lakers veterans must maintain that focus for the trip and the rest of the season. You would probably also like the depth on the wings after struggling to protect players like Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and Pascal Siakam.

3. SUPER SUBS

Who could have imagined that Staples Center would welcome Dwight Howard as heroes in July? Or that Alex Caruso, a two-way contract player last season, would lead the team in net terms (plus-13.7)? Or that the Kentavious Caldwell Pope would recover after missing his first eleven shots of the year and booing at home?

Even though Kyle Kuzma has scored fewer goals than last year, he played big games – especially as a spot starter – and the rest of the bank was good enough to cover nights when other rotation starters didn’t play as well. For many nights, James was a key factor in these second unit lineups, which contributed to power comebacks and sold-out victories. But no doubt players like Howard and Caruso have exceeded expectations and given the star tandem plenty of support.

Predictive: As with every aspect of the Lakers, age must be a problem. Howard has an eventful history of injuries and the Rondo district as well. Both are potentially large parts of a post-season run for the team as it is currently set up. But the bigger question is Kuzma, which has been the subject of inferior, never-ending trade interests. If he doesn’t find his groove on the bench, will the Lakers try to get him to the deadline? This is a big question in the composition of this team.

4. PLAY WELL WITH THE AVAILABLE

There were games without both stars and injuries to Bradley, Kuzma and Rondo. With a few hiccups, it usually didn’t matter. A Saturday win over Oklahoma City has shown that the Lakers seem ready to play every night, even under the most adverse conditions.

It’s something the Lakers recently compared to a strength of the San Antonio dynasty – even if stars sat out, the Spurs still won.

“We have great depth,” said Vogel. “We have a group that will defend for 48 minutes. You always have a chance. ”

Looking to the future: The Lakers have so far (apart from DeMarcus Cousins) avoided serious long-term injuries and the stars have remained healthy. The Lakers are 1-1 without James and 4-2 without Davis, but nobody wants to test how that would affect them over a longer period of time. The Lakers will try to stick to a “marathon mentality” and could reach a point in March or April where the focus is on health. James is 35 years old and Davis seems prone to excruciating injuries How far can the Lakers go this postseason?

