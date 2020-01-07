advertisement

NAIROBI – Four Kenyan civilians were killed in a gun attack early Tuesday when police engaged al-Shabaab militants from neighboring Somalia who were targeting a telecommunications transmission sofa, police said in an internal report.

The United States has sent more troops to Kenya to bolster security after al-Shabaab militants killed three Americans during an attack on Camp Simba in Manda Bay on Sunday.

An unknown number of militants fired into a mast belonging to Kenya Safaricom’s main operator, police said. They also shot at police who were guarding the mast on a nearby patrol base.

advertisement

“The officers who were building the master and base along with the special forces were able to repel them,” police said in the report.

The raid took place in Garissa county, which neighbors with Somalia. The attackers managed to smash the door of the key-holding area but did not cause damage to the telecom network, police said.

“During the attack, four civilians lost their lives,” they said, without giving further details. A team of policemen was chasing the attackers, they said. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Michael Perry)

advertisement