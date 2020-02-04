advertisement

Kayihura’s four co-defendants on the general martial martial before their bail (PHOTO / Rachel Agaba).

KAMPALA – The Makidye General Court Martial released on Tuesday, February 4, on bail four people accused of helping and encouraging kidnappings of Rwandan refugees with former IGP Kale Kayihura.

The group appeared before a panel of seven members led by Lieutenant-General Andrew Gutti two years later, who granted them a non-monetary bond of Shs10million and their sureties a bond of Shs20million.

Gutti also ordered suspects not to go beyond Wakiso and Kampala districts without court authorization and that they should appear before the clerk every 14 days and whenever required by the court .

The suspects are the former deputy commander of the Professional Police Standards Unit, the chief police superintendent, Richard Ndaboine, the assistant police superintendent Patrick Muramira, the assistant police superintendent Jonas Ayebaza and the constable. Detective Abel Kitagenda, all from the Flying Squad Unit of Police.

“Offenses against the applicants are punishable and the same court has the discretion to grant security after finding that the security presented was substantial. The applicants have demonstrated that their places of embarkation are permanent and can therefore be granted bail, “said Gutti.

The four, through their lawyer Elizabeth Namisingwa, presented a number of reasons, including the fact that they never had a criminal record and that their constitutional right to be released on bail pending hearing of the main case was granted to them.

The prosecution alleges that the defendants issued firearms to a group of unauthorized groups of people, including Boda Boda 2010 led by Abdullah Kitatta, illegally abducted and repatriated Jackson Kalemera and Lt Joel Mutabazi, former bodyguard Rwandan President Paul Kagame who was in Uganda. seek refuge.

It is further alleged that Mutabazi was, on 25 September 2013, kidnapped in Kamengo in the Mpigi district and forcibly taken to Rwanda by the accused from where he was charged with a number of terrorist-related offenses , murder and the spread of rumors with the intention of inciting the public to rise up against the Kagame government among others.

Court documents indicate that he was removed from military service and sentenced to life imprisonment by the military court in Rwanda.

The accused, who also face similar charges with ten others, have since pleaded not guilty.

The ten are former IGP Kale Kayihura, former chief of special operations unit Nixon Agasirwe, former director of criminal intelligence, Col Atwooki Ndahura, former commander of the professional standards unit of the police, chief police commissioner Joel Aguma, former commander of the flying squadron Herbert Muhangi, ASP James Magadda.

Among others, Faisal Katende, an agent of the Flying Squad Unit of Police, Sgt Abel Tumukunde also of the Flying Squad, Rwandan national René Rutagungira, who was released recently after the DPP dropped his charges, and Bahati Mugenga, Congolese national.

