BAGDAD, Iraq (AP) – Four members of the Iraqi military were wounded in a rocket attack on an air force base north of Baghdad on Sunday, where American trainers were present until recently.

At least six missiles were attacked just a few days after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq, hosted US forces and claimed no casualties.

According to a coalition spokesman, there were currently no Americans at Balad Air Force Base and none during the attack. According to an Iraqi defense official who spoke anonymously in accordance with the rules, the base housed American trainers, consultants, and a company that provided maintenance services for F-16 aircraft.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have recently intensified when a missile attack last month killed an American contractor based in Iraq. The United States has blamed this and other attacks on Iranian-backed militias.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet on Sunday that he was “outraged” by the attacks.

“Outraged by reports of another missile attack on an Iraqi air base,” he tweeted. “I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and call on the Iraqi government to hold those responsible for these attacks accountable.”

“These ongoing violations of Iraqi sovereignty by groups that are not loyal to the Iraqi government must end,” he added.

The attack on Sunday wounded an Iraqi Air Force officer and three soldiers, Iraqi security officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with the regulations.

Some missiles fell on a restaurant in the airbase, officials said.

No group took responsibility for the attack.

The base is located about 80 kilometers north of Baghdad.

A statement from the Iraqi Army’s official media office confirmed the attack, but said eight missiles hit the base and two officers were wounded. The difference between the accounts could not be cleared immediately.

The United States and Iran recently resigned from escalating tensions after General Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general, was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad. A senior Iraqi leader of an Iran-backed militia was also killed.

The Iranian retaliatory attack on Soleimani’s death hit two Iraqi bases, Ain al-Asad and Irbil, where American troops are stationed.

The limited Iranian strikes appeared to be mainly a sign of violence, and tensions, which wanted to turn Iraq into a proxy battlefield, increased.

