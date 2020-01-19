advertisement

In the calendar of annual radio station concerts, ALTer Ego, arriving in mid-January, arrives after the onslaught of holiday nights celebrating at the Jingle Ball, the almost acoustic Christmas and all the rest.

This year’s show of ALT 98.7 provided the Black Keys, Coldplay, Billie Eilish and Blink-182 on the stage of the Forum in Inglewood, although the sets were between 20 and 50 minutes long.

advertisement

It’s also more relaxed for bands and fans alike. There is a soft atmosphere in the room, which is not always a good thing in the arena, considering how quickly the jubilation at the end of the songs tended to become quieter or seats were empty during performances by lesser-known artists.

Still, it is likely that everyone would happily go home for a handful of moments in the four and a half hour concert that was also broadcast and streamed live by iHeartRadio across the country.

The following will be remembered the next morning:

Billie Eilish appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

The Black Keys’s Patrick Carney performs in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Blink 182’s Matt Skiba appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Rex Orange County appears on the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)



Shaed bows during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show in the forum. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Coldplay bows during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show in the forum. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Guy Berryman of Coldplay appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Shaed appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)



Coldplay’s Jonny Buckland appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Billie Eilish appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Coldplay’s Chris Martin performs in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

The Lumineers appear in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

The Lumineers appear in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)



Coldplay appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Billie Eilish and his brother Finneas O’Connell appear in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Coldplay’s Chris Martin performs in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Rex Orange County appears on the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Blink 182 appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)



Blink 182’s Travis Barker appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Blink 182 appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Coldplay appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Coldplay appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Coldplay appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)



Billie Eilish appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Coldplay appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

The Black Keys appear in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Billie Eilish appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys appears in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)



The revivalists will perform during the ALT 98.7 / FM ALTer Ego Festival at the Forum in Inglewood on Saturday, January 19, 2019. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, contributing photographer)

The Black Keys appear in the forum during the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Show. (Photo by Kelly A. Swift, contributing photographer)

1) Coldplay is hot: “Everyday Life”, the band’s eighth studio album, came out at the end of November with possibly the least fanfare in the almost 25 years the band has spent together. Part of this could be the UK Group’s announcement that it will not go on a full world tour until it has raised concerns about the environmental impact of such a company.

In any case, they were a late expansion of ALTer Ego – the show was already sold out before it came on the bill – and this has been Coldplay’s return to southern California since it played the Rose Bowl in October 2017. And it was both wonderful and frustrating.

Wonderful, because Coldplay remains a great live act. They concentrated on songs from the new double album and opened with new songs “Sunrise” and “Orphans”, which included the band – singer Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion – an eight-piece piece of string ,

Only two older pieces were played – “Viva la Vida” and “Fix You” – but the presentation of new songs more than made up for that. In “BrokEn” a gospel quartet sang alongside Martin, in “Arabesque” the band brought out Afrobeat star Femi Kuti and his band to cause a stir on stage.

And after nine songs and a total of 18 additional musicians, they were done in maybe 30 minutes. Frustrating.

2) Let Billie stay up late: Just like the KISS-FM jingle ball in December, pop prodigy Billie Eilish opened the night, and after the year she had it, you have to ask again why she was so early. She has a big tie and deserves that. Songs like “Bad Guy” that opened the show have deep grooves that move you. If it slows things down, like “Idontwannabeyouanymore”, it is just as good at making you feel things.

As usual supported by her brother and producer Finneas O’Connell on guitar, bass and keyboards and drummer Andrew Marshall, Eilish played 11 songs with numbers like “Bellyache” and his strange acoustic guitar reggaeton beats in her 40 minutes on stage While “Ocean Eyes” influences her first breakout melody, as beautiful as ever. She has turned 18 since playing jingle ball last month. Please, iHeartRadio, let them play later in the lineup.

3) Rex Orange County is a good kid: He is also English – look for the reason for his amusing local name, it is too long to share here – and in the past few years the 21-year-old has matured in his stage shows and has retained an endearing naivety.

Given maybe 20 minutes after playing two full shows at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 10th and 11th, Rex or Mr. Orange County managed to make his short performance look like a real show. The stage set included a dozen large floating balls that changed color during the game. I’m pretty sure this was a much bigger band than he brought to Camp Flog Gnaw in 2018, with trumpet and saxophonists in addition to the usual rock instruments.

And his soft, melodic melodies sounded great, whether it was newer songs like “10/10” and “Face to Face” from the previous year “Pony” or older numbers like “Sunflower” or “Best Friend” and “Loving Acted is easy. “This is his complete set – five songs -. So if you take a break to eat and drink, which meant a lot after the free seats in the arena, you’ve missed a few good things.

4) The best of the rest: Most of the rest of ALTer Ego contained veteran acts, some of which were coming to an end, others were just beginning, and touring for their latest records.

Blink-182 released his eighth album “Nine” in September and took the stage after Eilish went through 11 poppy-punk songs – punk-pop songs? – in 30 minutes. Bassist singer Mark Hoppus, guitarist singer Matt Skiba and the mighty drummer Travis Barker sang loudly to hits like “What’s My Age Again?” And “All The Small Things” “Hell again.”

The Lumineers’ newest album was also released in September and, unlike Blink, they played it directly with the title: “III” is actually the third album by the indie folk rock band. Singer Wesley Schultz and the rest of the group sounded great on hits like “Ophelia” and “Ho Hey”, with the new tune “Gloria” highlighting their addiction and harm theme through the video story on the screens behind the group.

The Black Keys, which hit the headlines, released their last album “Let’s Rock” in June – you had hoped for another numbered title, right? They were also great, the tour, which included a November stop at the forum, made them fight for new songs like “Lo / Hi” and “Go”, while older songs like “Gold On The Ceiling” and “Lonely” Boy “And” Little Black Submarine “are preserved as wonderfully greasy copies of blues rock on loud guitars and booming drums.

Shaed was the wild card of the night, a three-piece electro-pop band with a hit – “Trampoline” – among other songs that I bet fans are less familiar with. Singer Chelsea Lee and twin brothers Max and Spencer Ernst provided music with great grooves and catchy melodies, but I still can’t figure out how they played after Coldplay and just before the Lumineers and the Black Keys.

OLD Ego 2020

When: Saturday, January 18, 2020

Where: The forum, Inglewood

advertisement