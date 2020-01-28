advertisement

A hidden gem in northern Michigan teaches the next generation of great foodies in the best possible place.

Lobdell’s: A Teaching restaurant is located on Front Street in Traverse City and overlooks the beautiful Grand Traverse Bay.

Michelle was there with Taste the Local Difference CEO Tricia Phelps to introduce us to this week’s four food discoveries. They are one of the best bay-side dining experiences in the region and are located right in the heart of the Great Lakes campus.

Culinary Director of the Great Lakes Culinary Institute, Les Eckhert told us about their great program and how to make Lobdell’s your next stop.

They are open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and reservations are highly recommended.

