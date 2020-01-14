advertisement

From weird ugly root vegetables to a beautiful glass of wine, we’ve really covered everything in these four food finds with the taste of local difference.

Michelle met with CEO Tricia Phelps to learn more about celeriac, Double Up Food Bucks, the Northern Michigan Small Farms conference trade show and orange wines at Shady Lane Cellars.

Celeriac is also known as a celery root which can be ugly but which is delicious and versatile. It can be cooked or eaten raw in things like soup, mashed potatoes, roasts and salads.

advertisement

Here is the recipe for Celery root soup they spoke:

ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 leeks, cleaned and chopped

sea ​​salt

2 cloves garlic,

a large celery root (about 1.5 kg), peeled and cut into cubes

3 cups (750 mL) chicken broth

3 cups (750 mL) water

1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground white pepper

1/8 teaspoon chili powder

Instructions:

In a large saucepan, melt the butter with the olive oil. Add the leeks and cook for about five minutes, stirring frequently. Add the garlic cloves and season with salt and continue cooking until the leeks and the garlic are soft and translucent. If the pan starts to brown too much on the bottom during cooking, add another pat of butter or pour olive oil. Add the celery root and broth. (Or use all the water.) Bring to a boil, then reduce to low heat. Cook, with the lid on the pan ajar, until the pieces of celery root are tender and easy to pierce with a paring knife, about 45 minutes. Add the white pepper and chili powder, then puree with a hand mixer or let the soup cool to room temperature and mix in a blender until smooth. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper if desired. If the soup is too thick, it can be diluted with water or broth.

To serve, reheat soup in a saucepan and pour into bowls.

Here is the recipe for Celery Root and Apple Salad with Hazelnut Vinaigrette:

ingredients

Vinaigrette

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 small garlic clove, pressed

1/4 cup more hazelnut oil for drizzling (optional)

2 tablespoons olive oil

salad

1 medium celery root, peeled, cut into match-size strips

1 medium fennel bulb, cut lengthwise in half, thinly sliced

1 unpeeled Gala apple, cut into strips

Parmesan pieces

Preparation:

Vinaigrette

Whisk the first 5 ingredients in a small bowl. Stir in 1/4 cup hazelnut oil and olive oil.

salad

Combine the celery root, fennel and apple in a large bowl. Mix with the dressing. Garnish with parmesan. Drizzle with additional hazelnut oil, if desired.

Then they discussed a program called Double Up Food Bucks. It is run by the Michigan food fair network which allows SNAP beneficiaries to double their money up to $ 20 a week when they use their benefits in local markets. The app has just opened for new sites and they are offering all kinds of benefits to their customers. Click here to learn more about the markets and how to apply.

Following this, Tricia Phelps informed us about everything we need to know about the Northern Michigan Small Farms conference fair to be held on January 24 and 25 at the Grand Traverse Resort. This annual event brings together farmers and gardeners from all over Michigan to connect and learn. There will be local meals throughout the weekend certified by Taste the Local Difference. To find out more about the event and how to register, click here.

Last but not least, they discussed one of our favorite things here about “the four” – wine. Shady Lane Cellars in Traverse City presents his new white wines made like red wines.

These are fermented grape skins that give off an orange or amber color to create their orange wines! Click here to view their catalog.

To learn more about Taste the Local Difference, click here.

advertisement