For the first time in four years, the Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic will have a new champion of the old categories.

The Semiahmoo Totems lost to Guildford Park by a single point on Thursday, ending the team’s three-year reign in the All-Surrey boys tournament.

The 81-80 Guildford Park victory sends them into the semifinal round in a Friday-evening fight with Lord Tweedsmuir, starting at 5:45 pm at Enver Creek Middle Gym.

The other semifinal will see the Tamanawis take on Fleetwood Park starting at 7:45 p.m., also in Enver Creek.

Another Thursday move saw Sullivan Heights beat Earl Marriott 86-74 to win the Pool B Championship.

Saturday night’s championship game will be played at Enver Creek beginning at 7:45 p.m.

Results and schedules are posted at surreybasketballclassic.info.

Wednesday’s games were canceled due to the overnight storm, with all games being moved to Thursday (January 16th).

For the year 2020, 48 teams of young and old are shooting for glory at the Classic, which is one of the largest high school basketball tournaments in Canada. Nearly 700 teenage athletes will play 87 games this week.

Classic Memories: All high school stars remember the good times in the Surrey RCMP tournament, which begins Sunday. Listen to what Adam Paige, Riley Barker & Kyle Grewal have to say. @ SurreyRCMP @BCHoopScoop @SurreyHighBBall @ SSSAA_SD36 @bcboysbball #SurreyBC #basketballhttps: //t.co/R4cG7rl7UM

– Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) January 9, 2020

