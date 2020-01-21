advertisement

Four people died in strong winds, heavy snow and low temperatures when Storm Gloria swept across Spain on Sunday and Monday.

Valencia on the Mediterranean coast and the Balearic Islands were hit by the storm on Monday as more than 30 provinces were on alert.

advertisement

The port authorities estimated the waves at 8.44 meters in Valencia on Monday and said this was a record, while a Reuters witness said the waves had been growing all day and crashed on Barcelona’s famous Barceloneta beach.

David Segovia, Mayor of the City of Pedro Bernardo, said a 63-year-old man died at home in central Avila Province after being hit by roof tiles that were lifted by a gust of wind.

Unusually cold weather has been blamed for the death of a 54-year-old homeless woman in Gandia near Valencia, a city government official told Reuters.

A man in northwest Asturias has been killed by a vehicle on a snowy road that has been reported to have been hit by chains on his car, an emergency services spokesman said.

And Spanish media quoted the mayor of the Valencian city of Moixent as saying that a fourth man had died after being found outside his house on Monday morning with signs of hypothermia.

The Catalan regional government has banned all outdoor activities in the regions of Girona, Barcelona and central Catalonia. Anyone who does not abide by the ban faces a fine.

The storm also forced Alicante Airport to close, resulting in the cancellation of nearly 200 flights.

The national weather agency Aemet reported wind speeds of up to 115 km / h and waves of eight meters in the province of Valencia. There, at least 120 councilors decided to drop out of school and hundreds of kilometers of roads were cut off.

By Elena Rodriguez, Nacho Doce and Jessica Jones

advertisement