The Ministry of Justice has today prosecuted four spies working for the Chinese government for hacking Equifax in 2017. The indictment confirms in particular earlier speculations that attribute the massive data breach to spies working for a foreign government.

Interestingly enough, researchers first started to suspect that the offense was espionage because the stolen Equifax data did not come online. This led investigators to conclude that the data breach was not carried out by average fraudsters who wanted to make money quickly online, but as part of a larger, more involved and more advanced operation.

Politico adds:

Chinese spies have stepped up espionage-focused hacking in recent years. Their objectives – including the Office of Personnel Management and health insurance titan Anthem – reflect Beijing’s desire to collect files on Americans, especially those with security clearances, hoping to put them at risk.

Attorney General William Barr briefly noted what the recent indictment was, and noted that “this was a deliberate and profound violation of the private information of the American people.”

“Today we hold PLA hackers responsible for their criminal actions,” Barr added. “And we remind the Chinese government that we have the ability to remove the anonymity from the internet and find the hackers that the nation repeatedly uses against us.”

The data breach from Equifax ultimately affected 147 million customers and concerned a wealth of personal information, including the consumer’s date of birth, social security numbers, driver’s license numbers and more. Predictably, the series resulted in a large-class promotion where Equifax agreed to pay $ 700 million in damages.

Incidentally, the portion of that $ 700 million earmarked for cash payouts is only $ 31 million, meaning that consumers affected by the data breach do not receive anywhere near the $ 125 that the company initially promised.

