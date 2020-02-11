advertisement

KAMPALA – Kampala police have arrested four Cameroonian and three Ugandan nationals for allegedly printing and selling counterfeit tickets.

The group was arrested during operations carried out in different districts of Kampala such as Cham Towers, Crystal Valley Hotel in Mengo, Nsambya and Mpererwe.

Speaking to journalists in Kampala on Monday, February 10, 2020, police spokesman Fred Enanga said the operation was carried out following information gathered over the past two months.

Mr. Enanga further revealed that the four Cameroonian nationals were known international fraudsters in Mexico, Nigeria and Austria. He said they were found with fake documents, fake dollars, black dollars and chemicals.

He called Ugandans Mugume Wilson aka Mugisha arrested from Crystal Valley Hotel in Mengo, Behangana Geoffrey, aka Kazungu, arrested from Nsambya, Nakiggudde Amina, a resident of Mpererwe and Masagazi Tom, a boda boda rider, working at Mini price for the assist in the transportation and distribution of counterfeit tickets.

The 2018 Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) records show that Ugandans lost 11 billion shillings against land and property fraudsters. People have been duped with counterfeit money doing business, false land titles and duplicate foreign currency.

Police have warned the public about being lured into illegal businesses that excite them by the belief that they would accumulate wealth within hours. The public has also been warned to watch out for fraudsters who quickly enter into for-profit deals, but their goal is to defraud unsuspecting people.

