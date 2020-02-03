advertisement

According to FN, Charlotte Olympia Dellal has regained complete control over its namesake label for shoes and accessories.

The founder and designer ended a three-year partnership with Onward Luxury Group Spa, which acquired a majority stake in Charlotte Olympia in 2017. The financial terms of the deal have not been released.

Spring 20 is the last season in which Dellal and the Milan-based licensing and distribution company work together.

The British designer, who debuted her collection in 2008, said she was committed to developing more creative collections and working on new collaborations. She indicated that a connection to a “fantastic sports brand” should be established soon.

Charlotte Olympia has developed many eye-catching collaborations over the years. She has teamed up with names like MAC Cosmetics, Agent Provocateur Dessous, Barbie, Havaianas and others.

Charlotte Olympia’s Birds of Paradise style, part of the designer’s 10th anniversary collection.

CREDIT: Charlotte Olympia

Over the past decade, Dellal, known for its clever and quirky style, has expanded rapidly and opened stores in the U.S. and international markets. But like many other young creative talents, she faced challenges as the luxury landscape became more saturated and retail experienced seismic changes.

In 2018, U.S. subsidiaries that did business as Charlotte Olympia filed for bankruptcy and closed four stores in the market.

Charlotte Olympias Spring Exhibition 17 at London Fashion Week.

CREDIT: REX Shutterstock.

When she opens another new chapter, Dellal, who has a strong media presence and deep connections in the industry, has the opportunity to recharge the excitement surrounding the label. “Building a brand is not easy, and everyone does it a little differently,” she told FN in 2016. But I’m always happy. “

