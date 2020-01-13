advertisement

Like clockwork, the Academy is moving forward this year on a wave of personal satisfaction and, with a few exceptions, the results are deplorable. For its outstanding achievements in nominations, at least the industry body has found ten ways to congratulate “The Irishman” for its broad artistic spectrum. At the same time, in a year where the best films (including “The Dead Don’t Die” by Jim Jarmusch, “Us” by Jordan Peele and “Uncut Gems” by the Safdie brothers) made the leap from specific to global , opening visions of society that reveal machines of breathtaking and threatening immensity, the Academy urges by dinosaur the cinema to close. With his nostalgia for the stiff upper lips of the First World War (“1917”: ten nominations), the truths of the Second World War (“Jojo Rabbit”: six nominations, including that of the best film), the glories of Hollywood pre- modern (“Once upon a time … In Hollywood”: ten nominations), and the pseudo-politics of each for “Joker” (which leads all films with eleven nominations), the Academy also excluded other films – and their participants – and, in doing so, have largely turned their backs on the future of art and the confrontational power of the best filmmakers.

This is not a reflection on the age of the voters of the Academy (as the critics prove, there is no shortage of young aesthetic curators either), but rather on the general protectionism of the industry – both stylistic and substantial . The complete repudiation of “Uncut Gems”, for example, represents the bottom ranks of the industry against the only leading film that doesn’t just advance art but does it in a derisory way, with a joyous challenge and exuberant to the familiar modes of film composition. The most surprising omissions are from Adam Sandler of a nomination for the best actor, for a performance which modifies the very notion of cinematographic performance, and of the breathtaking score of Daniel Lopatin which definitely departs from blare-and-tinkling orchestral of other scores.

Why Peele’s “Get Out” two years ago got four nominations (all in the main categories – Best Film, Director, Actor, Original Screenplay) and his film “Us” did not got this year? Because, unlike his first film, which focused on what was widely seen as a clear line on race politics, “we” includes the experience of a black American family in a shivering story that pulls the legs comfort and certainty of society as a whole – including media activity itself. The Academy has a particularly disturbing idea of ​​what black filmmakers should do, which is to stay in their hallway. The rejection of “we” is a shame.

advertisement

The recognition of Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” in several major categories (including that of best film) is welcome and notable – and the failure of Gerwig’s nomination for directing is outrageous. I don’t think his direction of the film is literally among the best five achievements of the year in the field, but it is quite close, and it is far superior to that of all the nominees, except for Scorsese. The other nominations in this category reward a showy vanity (“Joker” and “1917”) and a protection of imposing scenario (“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and “Parasite”). Two of the nominees for the best film excluded from the five directors are “Little Women” and “Wedding Story” by Noah Baumbach, two films in which the inventive power of the directors is not in vain or explosive. Yes, an international film, “Parasite”, received a nomination for the best film, and its director, Bong Joon-ho, was nominated for his work, but it is above all a spectacular film, in the range of its previous “Snowpiercer”, filmed in a conventionally illustrative style.

It should be noted that “Little Women” and “Marriage Story”, which have won nominations for five performances (three headliners, two supporting), as well as their scripts, should ignore their direction. However, what is also remarkable, in particular in Baumbach’s film, is that the actors’ approach to the text is recognizable and colloquially dramatic. (Adam Driver, for example, is quite more provocative in Jarmusch’s film “The Dead Don’t Die” than in “Marriage Story”, for which he was nominated.) The most original performances by ” Marriage Story “are the supporting roles of the three lawyers (Laura Dern, who was aptly named for the supporting actress, plus Alan Alda and Ray Liotta, who were not named) – roles that have little weft background and derive their identity from idiosyncratic inflections and gestures and from the pure force of presence. This is also why it is good to see Tom Hanks nominated for his performance as Fred Rogers in “A beautiful day in the neighborhood” – and all the more scandalous since the director of the film, Marielle Heller, did not was nominated for her work. The performance of Hanks, which seems to engrave the wise and heavy words of Rogers on the screen, is strikingly original and is clearly the work of the imagination of Heller’s director.

The recognizable and the familiar take their revenge in times of crisis. “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” are produced by Netflix; although they have been released in theaters, their ticket numbers are not published. Meanwhile, “Uncut Gems”, although broadcast in more than two thousand theaters across the country, is also being released internationally by Netflix and, in other countries, will be on the site from January 31. The industry crisis is reflected in the importance of streaming in addition to the commercial shift to franchise films as the most reliable and important source of revenue, compounded by the fear that competition between streaming services will reduce more income from cinema. It is not a paradox but rather a natural state of affairs which, in times of turmoil, political and industrial, the filmmakers make films of daring originality and conflictual fury. The problem for Hollywood is that these elements are precisely those that are outside the confines of studio managers to command, control, and predict. The history of art is the history of brilliant exceptions. This is why the Academy, feeling the sands moving under its feet and wondering if it is standing in an hourglass, clings to existing structures and styles with desperation behind. And, as usual, the nostalgic embrace of past paths implies welcoming exclusions from previous eras. Not a female director, not a black American director, only one colored actor: the Academy is fossilized.

Here are my choices for films and performances that should have been nominated. In each category, I put my choice of winner first, in italics, then my other choices in alphabetical order. Here is the official list of nominations.

Best picture

The best films of the year offer complete visions of American society – which does not mean that they show everything, but rather that they show the machinery that underlies everything – four films of the underground world as figuratively. Few years offer so many daring films, so many wild films; it is all the more remarkable that many of the best have made substantial budgets with famous actors (most of whom are simply brilliant).

“The Irishman”

“A nice day in the neighborhood”

“Atlantics”

“The dead don’t die”

“An elephant still seated”

“Frankie”

“His smell”

“Little woman”

“Uncut Gems”

“We”

Realization in realization

One or the other of the two rules would make sense: to require that the best director go to the director of the best image, or to prohibit the category from doing so. In the interest of spreading love, I am the last.

Jordan Peele (“We”)

Marielle Heller (“A nice day in the neighborhood”)

Jim Jarmusch (“The dead don’t die”)

Josh and Benny Safdie (“Uncut Gems”)

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Adam Sandler, in “Uncut Gems”.

Photograph of Julia Cervantes

Performance of an actor in a leading role

Forgive me, Robert De Niro. He is the anchor of “The Irishman”, and his minimalist performance is inseparable from the depths of his personality and experience, but, in “Uncut Gems”, Adam Sandler delivers a shock to the system (both nervous and cinematographic) , a performance that goes beyond the wildest expectations to create a new level and a new type of cinematic energy.

Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”)

Robert De Niro (“The Irishman”)

Adam Driver (“The dead don’t die”)

Winston Duke (“We”)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Richard Jewell”)

Lupita Nyong’o, in “Us” by Jordan Peele

Photograph by Blumhouse Productions / Universal Pictures / Alamy

Performance of an actress in a leading role

Very difficult to choose; also, it’s a year of multiple roles (two main actors in “A beautiful day in the neighborhood” and in “The dead do not die”, two main actresses in “Portrait of a lady on fire”), but Lupita Nyong ‘o’s multiple performances in “Us” are as touching and haunting as virtuosos.

Lupita Nyong’o (“We”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Adèle Haenel (“Portrait of a lady on fire”)

Elisabeth Moss (“Her smell”)

Melissa McCarthy (“The Kitchen”)

Performance of an actor in a supporting role

Too easy.

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Eric Bogosian (“Uncut Gems”)

Bill Duke (“High flying bird”)

Adam Pearson (“Chained for Life”)

Clarke Peters (“Harriet”)

Performance of an actress in a supporting role

The performance of Tilda Swinton in “The Dead Don’t Die” is by far the most inventive and surprising, but it is a role of composition of gestures and inflections, while the performance of Laura Dern in “Marriage Story”, also gestural, draws on a vast network of ideas and experiences.

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Idina Menzel (“Uncut Gems”)

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)

Tilda Swinton (“The Dead Don’t Die”)

Marisa Tomei (“Frankie”)

“A sitting elephant.”

Photograph by Dongchun Films / Alamy

Cinematography

Very hard, because it is a year of apples and oranges. The January issue of the American Cinematographer details the processes involved in filming “The Irishman” and, given the technical complexity (aging technology required a three-camera platform that the crew called the “monster with three heads ”), miracle that it looks like a film rather than an equipment test. Claire Mathon’s images in Mati Diop’s first feature film, “Atlantics”, combine light and texture, documentary and fantasy, with rare freedom. The immersive and furiously active shooting of “Her Smell” by Sean Price Williams transmits at the same time an extraordinarily calm center of clarity of observation. “Chez Jolie Coiffure” is a documentary, and her cinematography – by the director herself, Rosine Mbakam – discovers more original lights and angles than most of the staged recreations of the year. In “An Elephant Sitting Still”, Fan Chao’s extraordinary long takes, made only with available light, are both fluid and precise, both composed and discovered; their difficulty vanishes with the fury and precision of their emotion, and the film would not be simply different but impossible without them. It is one of the greatest films of recent years.

“An elephant still seated”

“Atlantics”

“Chez Jolie Coiffure”

“His smell”

“The Irishman”

Costume design

The attention paid to the costumes of “Little Women” is impressive, but the costumes of “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”, although few, are more dramatically crucial.

“Portrait of a lady on fire”

“Harriet”

“Little woman”

“Uncut Gems”

“We”

Best Documentary Feature

Rough competition this year, but “One Child Nation” is a rare combination of personal documentary, family history, historical investigation and political confrontation.

“One Child Nation”

“Black mother”

“Cassandro, the Exotico!”

“The competition”

“The two faces of a Bamileke woman”

Film editing

The editing of “Uncut Gems” is the logic of chaos, the reason for madness.

“Uncut Gems”

“His smell”

“The Irishman”

“Little woman”

“We”

Best international feature film

“An elephant still seated”

“Atlantics”

“Birds of passage”

“Hotel by the river”

“Pork”

Make-up and hairstyle

“We”

“Cats”

“The dead don’t die”

“Little woman”

“Uncut Gems”

Best Original Music

“Uncut Gems”

Best Original Song

Sturgill Simpson, “The Dead Don’t Die”

Production design realization

The little puffs of anthracite gray dust that emerge from the necks of the beheaded zombies in “The Dead Don’t Die” would be enough. I viewed Jim Jarmusch’s “Paterson” as the reconfiguration by design director Wes Andersonian, and he expands on the concept here.

“The dead don’t die”

“Harriet”

“The Irishman”

“Little woman”

“Uncut Gems”

Sound editing (which means: sound effects, voice, etc.)

“Ad Astra”

“The dead don’t die”

“We”

Sound mixing (which means: total sound mixing)

“Uncut Gems”

“His smell”

“The Irishman”

Visual effects

Martin Scorsese was one of the great digital artists of the time, and “The Irishman” – who, like “The Wolf of Wall Street”, depended on the magic of its surroundings – would not have been possible without his addiction and deployment, effects.

“The Irishman”

“Ad Astra”

“The dead don’t die”

“Fast color”

“The picture book”

Florence Pugh, center, in “The Little Women” by Greta Gerwig

Photograph by Wilson Webb

Best adapted scenario

Greta Gerwig’s reconfiguration of a beloved novel is as daring as it is accomplished, as personal as it is analytical.

“Little woman”

“A nice day in the neighborhood”

“The Irishman”

“The kitchen”

“Richard Jewell”

Best Original Screenplay

I love the stylish dialogues and would be happy to have one of the scripts for these films honored, but “Uncut Gems” is also a masterpiece of construction and tracing – its fusion of dramatic action with events audiences, his imagination leaps, his skillful intertwining of private and professional life, his pure audacity makes it more than a writing treat: it is an exemplary act of cinematographic conception.

“Uncut Gems”

“The dead don’t die”

“His smell”

“Marriage story”

“We”

.

advertisement