It was a strange morning for the Director’s Guild of America (DGA) when the organization announced some – but not all – TV nominations for the 2020 DGA Awards.

A note included in the official nomination statement stated that the nods for the Comedy Series, Dramatic Series, and Variety / Talk / News / Sports – Specials categories were announced due to an error related to the date scheduled for Friday instead of today Electronic filing process of the organization. The categories in question require renewed voting, the DGA said. Variety reported last week that the DGA had sent an email to members saying that “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway had been incorrectly deleted from the selection to direct “Transparent Musicale Finale” elected.

Still, there were many awards in the official announcement, which divided the selection for films for television and limited series. Variety / discussion / news / sport – regular programming; Reality programs; Children’s programs; and advertising as well as on the film page Documentary for 2019.

The morning was not without problems, especially in Documentary, where Todd Douglas Miller and the critically acclaimed “Apollo 11” missed a nomination that went in favor of films like Neon “Honeyland” and Netflix “American Factory”. “The category was nominated for documentaries by the Producers Guild of America (PGA), with only Sony Picture Classics’“ Maiden ”getting a place at the DGA without being equally loved by the PGA.

Back on television, FX’s “Fosse / Verdon” was by far the most successful limited series, in which three episodes of the show were directed by Thomas Kail (“Nowadays”) and Minkie Spiro (“All I Care About Is Love”) ” ) And Jessica Yu (“fame”). The category is rounded off by Ava DuVernay for her direction by Netflix’s “When They See Us” and Vince Gilligan for his supervision of Netflix’s “El Camino: A Groundbreaking Film” as well as a nomination for Johan Renck, who directed the entire HBO. Chernobyl. “

The group also shared the recipients of two special DGA Awards in recognition of exceptional contributions to the guild. Duncan Henderson receives the Frank Capra Achievement Award 2020, an award given to a deputy director or production manager for professional performance in the industry. Arthur Lewis receives the Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award 2020, which is given to an associate director or stage manager to celebrate his service to the industry.

“Duncan Henderson and Arthur Lewis are the best examples of guild service through their commitment, advocacy, and representation on behalf of their peers, while maintaining successful and challenging careers,” said DGA President Thomas Schlamme in a statement. “We are proud to recognize their service and accomplishments.”

Eric Leibowitz / FX

The DGA will announce the rest of its film nominations on Tuesday and the rest of its television nominations on Friday. The winners will be announced on Saturday, January 25th at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

For a full list of Monday nominees, see below.

documentary

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

American Factory (Netflix)

Feras Fayyad

“The Cave” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Alex Holmes

“Maiden” (Sony Pictures Classic)

Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska

“Honeyland” (neon)

Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang

“One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios)

TV films or limited series

Ava DuVernay – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Vince Gilligan – “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film” (Netflix)

Thomas Kail – “Fosse / Verdon” (FX)

Episode: “Nowadays”

Johan Renck – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Minkie Spiro – “Fosse / Verdon” (FX)

Episode: “All I care about is love”

Jessica Yu – “Fosse / Verdon” (FX)

Episode: “Glory”

Variety / discussion / news / sports – regular programming

Paul G. Casey – “Real Time with Bill Maher” (HBO)

Episode: “# 1730”

Nora S. Gerard – “CBS Sunday Morning” (CBS)

Episode: “40th anniversary”

Jim Hoskinson – “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Episode: “A. Ocasio-Cortez; Incubus ”

Don Roy King – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Episode: “E. Murphy; Lizzo ”

Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner – “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Episode: “SLAPP Suits”

Reality programs

Hisham Abed – “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Episode: “Black Girl Magic”

Jason Cohen – “Encore!” (Disney +)

Episode: “Annie”

Jon Favreau – “The Cooking Show” (Netflix)

“Hog Island”

Ashley S. Gorman – “First Responders Live” (FOX)

Episode: “103”

Patrick McManus – “American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

Episode: “1116 Las Vegas National Finals Night 4”

advertising

Fredrik Bond – “Lighter than Air”, HP Elite Dragonfly; “Take it easy,” Coca-Cola Light; “Nap”, iPhone

Spike Jonze – “Dream it”, Squarespace; “The New Normal,” Medmen

Mark Molloy – “Underdogs”, Apple

Ridley Scott – “The Seven Worlds”, Hennessy X.O.

Dougal Wilson – “Train”, AT&T

