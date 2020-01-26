advertisement

Players can now play Fortnite at school as the video game has officially been made a high school and college sport.

Take that, nagging parents! Children can no longer be accused of wasting hours playing Fortnite because they can only claim that they practice in the hope of making their school proud.

advertisement

It’s the excuse gamers have been waiting for years to thank the LA-based startup PlayVS.

The company partnered with Fortnite, the inventor of Epic Games, to create a competitive league game for college and high school levels. This means that players can compete with other schools as well as with sports like soccer.

By working with Epic Games, PlayVS is able to make the competitions easily accessible to competing schools. According to TechCrunch, gamers only have to register at PlayVS and start their planned match.

Once the game is over, PlayVS gets stats and insights straight from the game and makes them available to players, coaches, fans, and recruiters so that everyone can see exactly what happened, much like a sports game.

The competition is held in teams of two. Organizations can submit as many teams as they want. The top teams will then be invited to the playoffs with the chance to win a place in the championship this May. Thanks to partnerships with Epic Games, the first season of the Fortnite competition is free for registered users.

More than 13,000 high schools have been reported to join the waiting list to win a Uni-Esport team through PlayVS. Registration for the first season ends on February 17th for high schools and on February 24th for colleges and universities. The season officially starts on March 2nd.

advertisement