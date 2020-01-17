advertisement

The central concept of Freeform’s “Motherland: Fort Salem” is that it exists in an alternative version of the United States, in which both witches and magic exist, but according to series creator Eliot Laurence, the word “magic” is never heard on his show.

“I wanted this to be fantasy through a science fiction lens,” Laurence said on the Television Critics Association press tour on Friday. “So I wanted all the magic to be based on real things.”

The show takes place in an alternative America today, where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by signing a contract with the emerging U.S. government to fight for their country in a specialized branch of the military. It focuses on three young women, from basic combat magic training to frightening and exciting early use.

But instead of casting magic spells or words like a traditional witch power, the witches in “Motherland” use sounds to develop their powers.

“It’s sounds and combinations of sounds and the frequencies that the witches can produce,” Laurence said. “I just wanted to break up what magic is. The word “magic” is not used in the show. In our show it’s called “work” because it’s hard and it costs. “

“Motherland” was created by “Claws” writer Eliot Laurence and is produced by the “Succession” trio Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick. Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee are featured in the series, which premiered on March 18.

