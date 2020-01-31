advertisement

Arnie Reichenthal received two gift cards to the stock exchange and the commissioner at a ceremony on Friday

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Veterans gathered at Fort Jackson on Friday to honor Arnie Reichenthal, a 92-year-old former seaman in the Navy who served in both World War II and the Korean War.

Reichenthal initially decided to serve his nation when he grew up in South Carolina at the start of World War II.

“I was only a minor, so my father had to come down and sign for me at the recruitment center. Anyway, I did it, ”said Reichenthal.

His passion for flag protection also led him through the Korean War and a career in public education in New York City. During this time, he met his wife. The two have been married for almost 52 years.

After spending some time in the Big Apple and South Florida, Arnie and his wife returned to Columbia, which they did not look back on.

“Something I never thought I would experience in Columbia. The number of people who contacted me saying “Thank you for your service” and I usually return with “Thank you for your service, whether you did it personally or someone in your family did it” , It’s positive, I’m here, I’m above earth, so it’s a great blessing, ”said Reichenthal.

Several members of the Fort Jackson community were on hand to give Reichenthal two gift cards to the exchange and the base commissioner. Some say this gift was only a small part of their gratitude for his service and sacrifice.

“The fact that he played at two theaters in Korea and World War II is absolutely phenomenal, since there aren’t that many veterans out there in this age,” said Brig. General Milford Beagle, the commander of Fort Jackson.

Reichenthal says that joining the military is one of his proudest decisions, and that any active soldier or anyone thinking of joining the military can succeed if they make every effort to serve others.

“Take what you can get, but give what you can give. The harder you work, the more you put in, your sincerity, you can get up, you can get up to whatever height you want, ”said Reichenthal.

Reporting at Fort Jackson, Tim Scott, ABC Columbia News

VETERANS GET EXTENDED ACCESS TO FORT JACKSON EXCHANGE

Some veterans not only celebrated the service of Reichenthal, but also took the opportunity to come to Fort Jackson and shop at the base’s Exchange Store.

The Department of Defense recently expanded access to this part of the base for all veterans.

“Access must be open to everyone because they are veterans, they have served our great nation, they have worn our great nation’s clothing. It’s absolutely wonderful to make sure that we include all of our veterans now. Brig. Gen. Beagle said.

A Fort Jackson spokesman says around 30,000 veterans across South Carolina can be listed through this new expansion.

