LONDON – Formula 1 organizers postponed the Chinese Grand Prix on Wednesday, which was due to take place in Shanghai in April. This was the latest sporting event to be affected by the rapidly spreading virus infection in the country.

In China, more than 1,100 people have died from the virus, which the World Health Organization has named COVID-19.

As one of 22 races in the F1 calendar for 2020 that starts in Melbourne next month, the Chinese Grand Prix should be held on April 19.

The decision to postpone the race was made at the request of the Shanghai organizer to “ensure the health and safety of the traveling staff, championship participants and fans,” F1 said in a statement.

It is the first time that a race has been canceled since political unrest led to the 2011 Bahrain Grand Prix being canceled.

“It’s hard,” Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo told China shortly after the F1 announcement. “Obviously mixed feelings because I personally really enjoy the route and have been successful there. I had a win in 2018 and got my first points there with Renault last year. So it was positive for me.

“I feel for the fans and everyone who will miss it, but more importantly, I feel for China what they are going through with the virus.” But on the other hand, I am glad that an initiative has been taken and that we are not endangering anyone. “

When introducing the Renault team’s F1 car for 2020, Ricciardo said a decision was now needed as the teams had to send equipment and personnel in before the races.

“(The virus) has not yet been fully controlled,” said the Australian in the Renault Showcase Store on the Champs-Élysées. “The problem is the freight and everything that should go this week and they had to call early. Hopefully things will be under control by April, but this is a decision that soon had to be made. “

Motorsport officials from the F1 governing body, the FIA, Chinese organizers and teams will continue to discuss whether the race can be rearranged this year.

“All parties will take the appropriate time to examine the viability of potential alternate dates for the Grand Prix later this year should the situation improve,” said F1.

Other virus cancellations or postponements range from soccer and Olympic qualification events to golf tournaments.

The Tokyo Olympics started on July 24 and the organizers have repeatedly stated that the games will not be canceled or postponed. However, many Olympic qualifying tournaments are mixed up and Chinese athletes cannot travel freely abroad to participate.

