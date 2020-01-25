advertisement

DeGabriel Floyd’s potential as a football player was endless. He was a five-star linebacker, an all-American, defensive player of the Daily News of the Year in 2019, and a physical test at 6-foot-2, 245-pounds, according to ESPN.

He accomplished all of this before closing Westlake High early to attend Texas Spring Football Camp last January. Things couldn’t have been better until Floyd’s was physical. The medical team discovered something, but not without difficulty.

“In the beginning everything was fine,” said Floyd. “I told them my symptoms. They did an MRI, there was no need to worry until they made me tilt my neck in a certain way. Then they saw it. ”

It was a stenosis of the spine – an abnormal narrowing of the spinal canal or neural foramen that causes pressure on the spinal cord or nerve roots. It forced Floyd to retire medically and was a shattering news that took away the sport he loved before playing a stroke in Texas.

“No doctors wanted to touch it,” said Floyd. “The procedure should be done too close to the spine.”

Westlakes DeGabriel Floyd will play Oxnard in Westlake on Friday, August 31, 2018. (Photo by Michael Owen Baker, contributing photographer)

Floyd said he would cry while training and watch his teammates fly around. It was almost all summer that Floyd saw his future accepted without football. A wrong hit, a chance hit can result in limb loss, complete paralysis, or even death.

“I know I lost soccer, but if they didn’t find it, I might have lost my life,” he said. “It was definitely a blessing.”

Westlake coach Tim Kirksey best explained Floyd’s challenge.

“What makes Gabe so amazing is the violence he plays the game with,” said Kirksey. “He’s a physical player. He wants to hit you hard. What makes him so special about linebackers is that he can’t go back on the field. Too risky.”

A year after his diagnosis, Floyd is still visiting Texas and is determined to graduate with a bachelor’s degree. He is still undecided in a major.

“You are still honoring my scholarship, which still gives me so many opportunities,” said Floyd. “They take care of me. I also get the menu.”

Floyd has recently become more open to his other passion: singing. Posting videos on his social media shows how he carries a rhythmic melody of R&B character. He enlivens his feelings with songs that he developed as a young man with his family. Floyd’s play style and raw stature contradict the sound of his voice, smooth and soft.

Before the showdown between Westlake and Oaks Christian last year, Hudl had a full episode about the rivalry that involved profiling Kayvon Thibodeaux from Floyd and Oaks Christian.

“People probably think I’m crazy about this Hudl episode,” he said, giggling. “You are shocked when you hear my voice.”

Although Floyd’s love of music is a hobby, it is not his primary focus.

“To be honest, I started singing with friends in high school to make people laugh,” said Floyd. “But I’ve never been so public with it as I do now.”

Floyd’s NFL dreams as a player came to a devastating halt. But his 5-star attitude and talent didn’t. His identity was soccer, but that’s not all he is.

“When I sing, it’s just me,” he said. “I’ve been called a gentle giant since I was little. Only when I was in the field was I not a gentle giant.”

