By Ken Sweet, The Associated Press

U.S. regulators slapped former Wells Fargo chief John Stumpf with a $ 17.5 million fine for his role in the bank’s sales scandal.

The currency auditor’s office announced on Thursday that it was suing five other former Wells Fargo executives for their individual roles in the bank’s bad practices. Two other executives have also resigned themselves to the OCC and have also paid fines in the millions.

This is the first time that regulators have punished individual executives for Wells Fargo’s misconduct. The San Francisco-based bank has paid fines and fines of several hundred million US dollars to persuade employees to open millions of fake accounts to achieve aggressive sales targets. Executives like Stumpf gave up tens of millions in bonuses and paid, but these measures were taken by Wells Fargo itself.

In its investigation, the OCC Wells Fargo’s omissions directly blamed its previous management in its lawsuit against executives. As part of its settlement and lawsuit against Wells executives, the OCC is trying to prevent them from ever working in the banking sector again.

“The main cause of the problem of misconduct in sales practices was Community Bank’s business model, which deliberately imposed inappropriate sales targets and pressure on employees to achieve these goals, and created an atmosphere that maintained inappropriate and unlawful behavior,” said the OCC in his press release complaint.

“Community Bank management has intimidated and annoyed employees to achieve unattainable sales goals year after year by monitoring employees daily or hourly and reporting to managers about their sales performance, exposing employees to abuse and threatening to fire them and actually canceling failure to achieve the goals. “

The best-known former executive against whom the OCC is suing is Carrie Tolstedt, who, until she resigned in 2016, headed Wells Fargo’s community banking business’ bad banking culture.

The OCC has sued Tolstedt for its role in the banking scandal at $ 25 million. Tolstedt’s lawyers say they plan to fight. Stumpf’s $ 17.5 million fine is less than Tolstedt’s because Stumpf has resigned himself to the OCC.

“During her career, Ms. Tolstedt acted with the utmost integrity and care to do the right thing,” said Enu Mainigi, a lawyer who represents Tolstedt. “Carrie will warrant a full and fair examination of the facts.”

The other two executives who have resigned themselves to the OCC and will be fined include Hope Hardison, the bank’s chief human resources officer, and Michael Loughlin, who served as the bank’s chief risk officer. Hardison will be fined $ 2.25 million and Loughlin will be fined $ 1.25 million.

Wells Fargo, who has served through two permanent and a large number of interim CEOs since the scandal, approved the decision of the OCC.

“The OCC’s actions are in line with my belief that we should hold ourselves and individuals accountable,” said Charlie Scharf, who became CEO of Wells Fargo late last year. “They also agree with our belief that significant parts of our Community Bank’s business model were flawed.”

