First, tragic news when former UNC trainer Sylvia Hatchell left a fitness center on January 6 and met an older woman who died two days later.

According to WRAL.com: “Investigators said [Betty] Colby was hit by Hatchell’s vehicle, which drove east across the parking lot and slowly turned left before the store when the accident happened.”

She was led for the death of a vehicle and an unsafe movement injury.

First, what a terrible thing for the Colby family. It was devastating for them, we are sure of it. They suffer more than everyone else and far more than Hatchell, even if we didn’t minimize their suffering.

Second, although we don’t know much here, based on what we’re reading here, there is a contradiction or at least something unclear in the story.

If Hatchell was moving slowly, how uncertain was her movement? Obviously something is missing here. Maybe she went the wrong way?

Whatever it was, we are sure that it is devastated. We met her in a waiting room once, and although she looked grumpy, we found her to be kind and patient.

We also sat next to her son in Cameron when he was a middle school student and found that he was a cute, fun kid. We have often thought of him since then and what a nice young man he was. He’s going to hurt too, and like the Colbys, he’s innocent in all of this.

None of this means much now, of course, and of course Hatchell is responsible for Mrs. Colby’s death, but those were our impressions.

We only say that the Colbys obviously suffer, but we are sure that the Hatchells are too. Not many of us could speak gratefully of the agony of ending someone’s life, but as Jim Boeheim, among others, would tell you, it’s a scorching experience.

Therefore, we would like to urge Duke fans and everyone else not to joke on social media or to say cruel things. Please keep in mind that Hatchell can handle not only what she did, but also her family and of course the Colbys. Children on both sides are certainly affected and possibly grandchildren. Please keep this in mind when you are tempted to let it fly.

