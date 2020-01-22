advertisement

A former member of the Alberta legislature says he will not pay his provincial taxes until oil players pay their salaries.

David Swann, who once led the Alberta Liberals, says his tax strike is in response to news that the province’s rural municipalities are being left with $ 173m in unpaid property tax by energy companies.

He is encouraging other Albertans to abolish their taxes until the sheets grow. Swann made his announcement Wednesday morning outside the McDougall Center in Calgary.

Industry spokesmen say companies have been hit hard by a long-term drop in resource prices.

They say their wells, pipelines and other equipment are overvalued for tax assessment and they want the province to give them a break.

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney has hinted this is what is coming.

Al Kemmere of Rural Alberta Municipalities says another reduction in income over provincial new costs could make some communities unworkable.

More to come …

