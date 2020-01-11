advertisement

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Jim Calhoun’s 900th victory looked like so many others in a Hall of Fame coaching career.

He stomped. He screamed. He slammed objects.

The only real difference is the sideline that he now controls.

The longtime Connecticut coach set another milestone on Friday night when the University of Saint Joseph defeated the Pratt Institute 105-61. Two years after pursuing his passion, he couldn’t stay away.

“I love it,” said Calhoun. “I know it doesn’t always look that way.”

In his second season in Division III, Calhoun coached with Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Bob Knight – all former rivals and national champions at the highest level of college basketball – as the only coaches who coached at least 10 seasons in Division I and 900 wins. These Hall of Famers all became good friends, which in his opinion made this achievement more meaningful.

The 77-year-old trained just like the man who brought UConn to the top of the nation in 1999, 2004 and 2011 with NCAA titles from the Big East cellar.

Now he’s trying to create a new program from scratch.

He returned to coaching in 2018 in the same year that the former purely women’s school became fully co-educational. Calhoun’s attitude not only attracted attention, it also required funds for improvement.

He directed fundraising for a new high school, which is expected to open next year and will replace the O’Connell Center with 500 seats. And his players, all from New England, love that the guy they saw on TV at the national championships is now working with them.

“If we see him every day now, it’s really a blessing,” said Junior Jordan Powell. “And he doesn’t do it about him. He helps us on and off the square.”

Calhoun improved to 900-394 in a 42-year career that ended in 2012. He has had health and NCAA problems and three games in his last season at Storrs for recruitment violations. It seemed the right time to leave.

But he didn’t stay away.

After working as a TV analyst and watching ex-player and assistant Kevin Ollie leading the Huskies to fourth title in 2014, Calhoun was excited about the chance to lead his own team again, even if it was geographically close to his home, but miles from his trainer is the brightest lights in college basketball.

“They fill a void that was missing,” Calhoun said of his players. “Although I did these ESPN games and it was fun, it’s not the same thing.”

He is currently attending the Great Northeast Athletic Conference and has no NBA lottery games like Ray Allen, Kemba Walker or Donyell Marshall on his squad. # 900 showed how much revolution Calhoun’s career was drawing to a close when # 800 took part in one of those Big East Showdowns he so often attended. His second-placed huskies defeated number 8 of the Marquette 93-82 in February 2009, the only season in which Calhoun reached the final four but did not win the championship.

The latter came to a gym, the wooden stands of which were not full, and the parking lot outside was closed for the construction of the future Blue Jays house.

Calhoun appeared about five minutes before the game and slowly walked up to his bench – especially to his higher chair next to the bench, from where it is easier to sit down and get up again.

And he did that often.

For example, when the Blue Jays, after a little more than four minutes, allowed to lay on a back cut that tied him at 8. Or at some point he had to yell at someone, whether it was a player, a referee, or both.

For the first five minutes he held a bottle of water in his hands until it hit the floor angrily behind him and jumped from his chair after a swing.

In the end, Calhoun finally calmed down and waved to the cheering crowd when his milestone was announced as he left the square.

His team took second place in Division III defensive goal defense and played like their early squad after arriving at UConn in 1986. He used the pressure of the entire field to wear himself down and finally detach himself from the opponent. This style got him on the road to 625 wins at Storrs after 248 wins in 14 seasons at Northeastern to start his career.

And now 27 at Saint Joseph, where a career that used to be over is still going strong. And one thing, he says, is more about the relationships he has built than the games he has won.

“As long as I’m training – the day I lose that, I don’t care about the Xs and Os, so I’m not going to train,” Calhoun said. “It has to be about them. It has to be about all of us.”

