Lisa Davis resigned from her position on the Board of Education in Calgary.

A former BBE trustee known for her disagreements with former colleagues has met with auditors rehearsing board finances and governance for the UCP government.

Ward 6 and 7 trustee Lisa Davis resigned from the Calgary Board of Education late last month after colleagues passed a motion in secret saying anyone speaking to a provincially appointed auditor should be accompanied by a CBE lawyer .

A week ago, the board posted a letter stating that they agreed to allow Davis to speak with auditors and expected her to do so last week.

But Davis said she met Grant Thornton’s auditors Monday without a lawyer and leaned on the idea she needed the board’s blessing for the meeting.

“In fact it is an alarming statement, I confirmed with auditors who were very clear that they did not seek the CBE’s permission,” Davis said.

“Anyone who reads the legislation knows that CBE permission is not required.”

Davis also said she made it clear prior to her resignation that she would not speak to auditors with a CBE lawyer present, and she met with investigators without anyone there.

The former trustee did not say what she told the auditors or whether the information she provided would put the board in a negative light, citing confidentiality obligations.

“We just discussed issues important to them – ultimately it will be up to the auditor to investigate the issues (Education Minister Adriana LaGrange) identified,” Davis said.

Earlier this month, Postmedia received letters from the board sent to Alberta Education stating that lawyers accompany any believer who speaks with auditors and asked LaGrange not to make it public.

Jeremy Nixon, MLA for Calgary-Klein, had told the Postmedia that he could file a motion in the legislature asking Davis to go before the standing committee on families and communities for concerns she could not speak freely.

As it turns out, this was not necessary.

Those who support the board in its strained relationship with the UCP government and at least one trustee have said they fear the province will dissolve the board, something that happened in 1999 when Ralph Klein-led PCs fired believers for its internal conflicts and the loss of public trust

The province and the CBE have been detailing the level of government funding for education contained in its budget since last October, which prompted the board to announce staff layoffs that were later dropped.

In a statement, the CBE said it is fully co-operating with the province’s independent external investigation.

“As a Board, we are moving forward and working together to support students and public education in the City of Calgary,” the trustees said.

Meanwhile, CBE officials and their counterparts with the Edmonton Public School Board met in Edmonton on Tuesday with the province’s Standing Public Accounts Committee to submit their financial statements and discuss recommendations from the Office of Auditor.

The meeting was separate from the ongoing investigation, CBE trustees said.

The CBE was invited to this meeting several months ago before the investigation began, they said.

