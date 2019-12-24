advertisement

WASHINGTON – A staff member of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign is suing the pregnancy discrimination campaign, claiming she was stripped of her job responsibilities after being impregnated by her supervisor.

In court papers filed Monday in New York, Arlene Delgado said she learned she was pregnant in mid-November 2016, about the time Trump won the presidential election. Delgado was a senior official to reach out to the Hispanic community.

After announcing the campaign for her pregnancy, she immediately stopped receiving work emails and was excluded from the projects she had been working on, Delgado claimed in her lawsuit.

advertisement

Delgado said her career suffered after she switched to White House affairs after Trump’s inauguration. She “also suffered future material loss, emotional pain (and) humiliation,” according to her lawsuit.

Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for Trump’s re-election campaign for 2020, declined to comment on the claims. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

advertisement