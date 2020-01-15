advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn has filed court documents to withdraw his guilty plea, saying federal prosecutors acted in “bad faith” and broke up the when they asked for a prison sentence for him.

The request came a week after the Justice Department changed its stance on Flynn’s punishment by recommending that he serve up to six months behind bars for lying to the FBI during his investigation into the links between the campaign Trump and Russia.

Prosecutors previously stated that Flynn had the right to avoid prison due to his extensive cooperation, but relations with the retired army lieutenant-general have become increasingly controversial in recent months, in particular after hiring a new set of lawyers. These lawyers have repeatedly raised allegations of government misconduct – which a judge has since dismissed – and prosecutors responded by questioning whether Flynn actually accepted guilt.

It was not immediately clear how the case judge, Emmet Sullivan, would respond to the motion or whether he would actually allow Flynn to withdraw the plea – an extraordinary measure that would likely allow the government to lay additional charges if it did. was justified.

In court document, filed two weeks before Flynn’s scheduled sentencing date, defense lawyers said the justice department was trying to “rewrite history” by withdrawing its recommendation for probation and suggesting that he had not been available or cooperative.

They asked to withdraw their plea because of “the government’s bad faith, its retribution and the violation of the plea agreement”.

“Michael T. Flynn is innocent. Mr. Flynn has been cooperating in good faith with the government for two years. He gave the prosecution’s full cooperation, “wrote the lawyers.

“He has had massive, unnecessary and frankly counterproductive demands on his time, family, limited resources and life,” they added. “The same cannot be said of the prosecution which has operated in bad faith since the start of the” investigation “and which continues unabated through this specious pursuit.”

The case has taken a tortured path since Flynn’s guilty plea in 2017 for lying to the FBI about his conversations during Trump’s transition period with the Russian ambassador at the time, Sergey Kislyak.

He cooperated extensively with the government over the next year.

But his December 2018 sentencing hearing was abruptly postponed halfway through at Flynn’s request after harsh criticism of Sullivan raised the possibility that he could send him to jail, even if prosecutors hadn’t recommended this hearing.

Flynn requested that the hearing be postponed so that he could continue to cooperate with prosecutors in the hope of avoiding any prison sentence.

But the Justice Department chose not to have Flynn testify in a former partner’s Virginia trial, claiming that shortly before the trial, he changed accounts and contradicted his own earlier statements – rendering him unreliable as a witness. Flynn’s lawyers have rejected the government’s qualification in their new case.

A spokesperson for the United States Attorney’s Office in Washington did not immediately return an email requesting comment.

