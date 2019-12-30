advertisement

OTTAWA – Former Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole held a five-hour meeting today to discuss a plan to make another bid for the party’s first job.

Sources tell Canadian Press about 20 people from all over the country gathered to present O’Toole with a plan to win the next competition.

No dates and rules have been set for the leadership race yet, but some people are already looking for a formal introduction.

O’Toole placed third in the 2017 leadership race that ended with Andrew Scheer beating Maxime Bernier with a hair.

But Scheer announced earlier this month that he was resigning, a move that came after weeks of strong criticism of how he handled the October election.

Fred DeLorey, who has played leading roles in several conservative campaigns, including O’Toole’s, says a team of organizers, fundraisers and activists are prepared to help O’Toole lead the party to victory in the next election .

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 30, 2019.

