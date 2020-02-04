advertisement

Arthur Kiggundu (right) is one of three players to sign for Express FC. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – Just hours after Wasswa Bbosa’s appointment as Express FC head coach, it is now understood that three experienced players will join him.

Bbosa was named Tuesday morning by the Red Eagles as head coach after the dismissal of George Ssemwogerere.

In order to stabilize the ship at Express, the gaffer will add three experienced players to the team.

Godfrey Lwesibawa, Arthur Kiggundu and Isa Lumu are the players who come with Bbosa.

The trio is currently a free agent after being released from Tooro United FC in the recent past.

They were with Bbosa in Tooro at the start of the current campaign but were forced to leave unpaid wages.

Lwesibawa and Kiggundu are former Express FC players and always seem to follow Bbosa wherever he goes.

They played for him at Express, then moved to Villa when Bbosa joined the Jogoos in 2016 before sealing a move to Tooro United.

For Lumu, he was also a player under Bbosa at Villa and had a stint with URA FC before joining Tooro.

Express FC is currently just a point above relegation. They rank 13th with 21 points in 20 games.

Their next game is Friday at Onduparaka FC.

