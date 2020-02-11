advertisement

The former regional director of Tayside Fire and Rescue has been charged with fraud.

Stewart Edgar was charged almost two years after he left Gloucestershire as fire chief following an investigation into the sale of a Land Rover brigade.

Edgar, of Braehead Drive, Carnoustie, was charged by Gloucestershire police after police concluded a lengthy investigation into the sale of the Land Rover Defender.

He was invited to appear before the magistrates of Cheltenham on March 10.

The Land Rover at the center of the case is said to be worth £ 8,000 at the time of sale, but was reportedly sold for just £ 500.

As chief fire officer, Edgar was responsible for authorizing the sale of the brigade’s assets.

A Gloucestershire police spokesperson said yesterday: “The charge follows consultation with the Crown after investigation by the Gloucestershire Constabulary into the alleged sale of a fire department Land Rover and Gloucestershire Rescue in April 2018 “.

Following Edgar’s resignation in 2018, Gloucestershire County Council received a number of allegations from whistleblowers and carried out a large-scale financial and procedural review of the brigade.

Five recommendations for the future management and control of the brigade were then drawn up by the council.

Edgar, who was earning £ 147,000 at the time of his resignation in June 2018, had been appointed OBE earlier that year in recognition of 27 years of public service.

The 52-year-old man received the Queen’s Fire Service Medal at Buckingham Palace in 2013.

The honor is presented by the Queen to members of the fire departments who have shown remarkable dedication to duty.

The Edgar Prize is said to have been recognized in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the fire service during a career that began as a firefighter in his hometown of Carnoustie in 1991.

He became a full-time firefighter two years later and was described as “an extremely competent and dedicated officer” by the chiefs when the medal was awarded.

A career highlight came in 2005, when he was the chief fire and rescue planning officer for the G8 World Leaders’ Summit in Gleneagles.

He was promoted to regional director at Tayside three years later.

The staunch supporter of Dundee United FC was seconded to the Highlands and Islands Fire and Rescue Service as deputy fire chief in 2012, before being appointed acting chief.

He was the last chief service officer in the North before it merged with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

While in the Highlands, he led a firefighting and community safety improvement program following a critical report from Audit Scotland

He was appointed fire chief of Gloucestershire in 2014.

His academic achievements include a master’s degree in business administration and a graduate degree in human resources management.

He is a certified member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and the Chartered Management Institute, a member of the Institute of Directors and a member of the Institution of Fire Engineers.

