Former Surrey councilman Bruce Hayne’s new job includes planning the Vancouver International Boat Show, held this year from Feb. 5 to 9 at BC Place and Granville Island.

On Friday morning (January 3rd), Hayne was announced as the new CEO of the Boating BC Association, effective Monday, January 6th.

The association plans its annual boat show, among other initiatives, including an Abandoned Ship Program, BC’s Highest Boat Destination, and Safe Boat Week. The organization includes 320 member companies.

Hayne succeeds Lisa Geddes, who has held the post since June 2014.

Hayne, first elected to the Surrey City Council in 2011, split from the Surrey First civic party in 2018 to run as mayor under the banner of Surrey Integrity Now. That fall, he lost the election to current Mayor Doug McCallum.

