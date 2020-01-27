advertisement

STROUDSBURG, Pa. – There are only a few thousand people in this world who can say they played basketball against the legendary Kobe Bryant.

Tarik El-Bassiouni from Stroudsburg is one of them. He played against Bryant in 1996 when the Stroudsburg mountaineers played Lower Merion during a state quarter-final match at Martz Hall in Pottsville.

“He was a serious competitor, very competitive. Rightly trust and I cannot say anything negative. He was just very, very good and we knew it. Kudos to him, “said Tarik El-Bassiouni, Stroudsburg.

Stroudsburg High School lost that match, 71-54.

Kobe and Lower Merion then won a state title.

Shawn Thornton was the Head Coach of the Mountaineers at the time.

“We prepared that he would be as spectacular as he was, and he didn’t disappoint anyone in the game. One of the things he expressed in the game was exactly what he expressed throughout his career. He “Many star players do that, but he was always someone who didn’t. He was also very gracious in his victory and I’m sure he was beaten the same way,” said Shawn Thornton, former head basketball coach, Stroudsburg High School. .

Gary Bloss was in the crowd and cheered on his stepson who played for Stroudsburg. He remembers how strong Kobe’s game was then.

“He was really a one-man show. Lower Merion may not appreciate that I say so. I think we almost beat them as a team, but Kobe was a great player and a very nice guy, “Bloss said.

The sudden and tragic loss of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash in California, has left many people with a heavy heart behind, especially those who rubbed elbows with Kobe.

“It touched me differently. I was surprised how it touched me. Number one, just because of the connection we had. It was such a special moment for Stroudsburg to play against him in that match and throughout the season. So that struck me, but then one step further knowing the connection he had with his daughter, who was also in the crash, like a father who struck me, “said El-Bassiouni.

