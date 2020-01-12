advertisement

Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach and current CBS analyst Bill Cowher was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, news that was unveiled in a surprise presentation Saturday.

Cowher, one of the 38 finalists for a special centennial class, was in the middle of a segment on CBS’s pregame show for Saturday’s Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens game when Hall of Fame president David Baker went on set and revealed to an exciting Cowher that he had been chosen for enhrinement.

Cowher’s wife, Veronica, and his daughter, Meagan, were also on alert for the announcement. The CBS crew then pulled off T-shirts celebrating Cowher’s choices.

The 2020 Centennial Class – which will consist of two coaches, three contributors and 10 senior players – was selected by a “Blue-Ribbon Panel” last Wednesday and will be fully revealed this Wednesday on “Good Morning” Football “on the NFL Network. Cowher’s selection is the only one known among the 15-person group.

Cowher was one of eight coaches in the group of 38 finalists, which also includes 10 contributors and 20 senior players.

The 62-year-old spent 15 years coaching the Steelers, going 149-90-1 and reaching two Super Bowls, winning the Super Bowl XL after the 2005 season. He retired after the 2006 campaign and has not returned to training despite rumors. periodicals for that opportunity.

Cowher also played four seasons as an attacker in the early 1980s, spending two years each with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Hall of Fame 2020 class will also include the traditional group of five modern-day players who will be selected by the 15 finalists on February 1, the day before the Super Bowl. The 15 finalists announced earlier this month included longtime Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, who is in his first year of eligibility.

