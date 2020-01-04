advertisement

Former New Orleans Saints defensive back Steve Gleason will become the first NFL player to ever receive the Congressional Gold Medal when honored Jan. 15 during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

Gleason, 42, has set up a multi-million dollar charity for people with Lou Gehrig’s disease after being diagnosed with paralysis in 2011, five years after his seven-year NFL career ended.

Lou Gehrig’s disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a degenerative neuro-muscular condition that has left Gleason paralyzed.

advertisement

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian honor conferred by Congress. President Donald Trump last year signed legislation to award the Gleason medal. On Friday, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) announced the date of the ceremony in a news release.

“Steve Gleason has shown tremendous courage and determination in the face of ALS,” Cassidy said. He has stood out in the face of extreme opposition, inspiring all who hear his story. Steve deserves this medal and I look forward to his presentation ceremony. “

According to the release, Gleason’s charity, Team Gleason, has offered almost $ 10 million dollars in adventures, technology, equipment and care services to more than 15,000 people living with ALS.

Gleason’s fight with ALS was documented in the 2016 movie “Gleason.”

Gleason, who spent his entire career with the Saints, becomes the latest athlete to receive the Congressional Gold Medal. Others include player golfers Jack Nicklaus, Byron Nelson and Arnold Palmer, Olympic track star Jesse Owens and baseball player Jackie Robinson.

Gleason rose to Saints’ iconic status after blocking a key penalty against Atlanta on Monday Night Football in September 2006 in his team’s first game in the rebuilt Superdomine after Hurricane Katrina devastated Crescent City last year.

The blocked point was so significant in the history of the Saints and the recovery of the area from the storm that it was immortalized in a 9-foot statue, called “Renaissance,” outside the Superdome.

According to the news release, Gleason has worked with the Congressional Gold Medal Committee on the design of the medal, which presents him in his Saints jersey and honors his native state, Washington, with solemn images of a mountain and forest. alpine.

– Starting the media level

advertisement