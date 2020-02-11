advertisement

An ex-soldier whose death is treated as murder by the police has been “loved and hated by no one,” said a friend.

Joseph Robotham, 23, died in hospital on Sunday February 9 after being hit with a bottle in the early hours of Saturday morning outside the Vibe nightclub on Holywell Street, Chesterfield, according to Derbyshire police. .

A man was arrested and charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr. Robotham’s friend, Luke Keeling, 24, who served in the 1st Battalion of the Mercian Regiment with him until last year, launched a Gofundme page in his memory.

The fundraiser, which had raised £ 1,165 to reach a goal of £ 2,000 at the time of writing, was created in the hopes of helping Mr. Robotham’s family pay for their funeral.

“The only thing they shouldn’t worry about right now is the funeral expenses,” said Mr. Keeling.

Mr. Keeling had already served two years in the military when he met Mr. Robotham when they shared a barracks after he joined the regiment.

He said that Mr. Robotham was “an incredible type that words cannot describe” and that he was “loved by everyone and hated by no one”.

He added that the “big” Sheffield United fan “would give you a ten-mile smile when everything was dark and would help boost your morale every time you broke down.”

He said that even though he had only known Mr. Robotham for four years, “he felt like he was 50 years old” because he spent every day with him in the military deployed for exercises in Canada, in Lithuania and Oman.

“His presence may have disappeared but his memory will remain alive,” he wrote on his Gofundme page.

Upon learning of the circumstances of his friend’s death, Mr. Keeling supported the ban on glass bottles in nightclubs.

He said: “At least coming out of this, we could try to prevent further loss or injury.”

Keeling said he also hopes to persuade Sheffield United to have a round of applause in tribute to Robotham in an upcoming game.

If you want to support the Gofundme page, you can do so at www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-joe-robotham

A man appeared in Derby court today on charges of the murder of Mr. Robotham.

Connor Rose, 24, of Baden Powell Road, Chesterfield, has been remanded in custody at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court.

Rose is charged with murder and having an offensive weapon in a public place on February 8. He also faces a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm on November 2.

Rose, wearing a gray sweater and gray tracksuit bottoms, spoke only to confirm her name, address, date of birth and nationality.

His case was adjourned and sent to Derby Crown Court.

He will then appear before a judge tomorrow – Wednesday February 12.

Joe Harvey, for Rose, made no statement.

.

