Chuni Goswami, who led India to a gold medal at the 1962 Asian Games in Bangkok, was honored by the Indian Post with a commemorative postage stamp on his 82nd birthday (January 15, 202).

Chuni, an Arjuna and Padma Shri award winner, is the third Indian soccer player after the late Gostho Paul (1998) and the late Dr. Talimeren Ao (2018), in whose name a stamp was issued by the world’s largest postal network.

“It was a totally unexpected gesture. I am really humble about this honor that I received. It will continue to inspire me to live a longer life,” said Goswami.

“Over the years I have received many laurels during my athletic career. But this one at the end of my life will definitely be up there, “he added after the commemorative stamp was issued at his residence in Calcutta.

Goswami was also a member of the Indian team that finished second behind host Israel at the 1964 AFC Asian Cup. On the way to the final, he scored India’s third goal against the 3-1 win over Hong Kong.

He is also one of the six Indian footballers who have received the prestigious Padma Shri Award (others include the late Gotsho Paul, the late Sailen Manna, PK Banerjee, Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri, and the Arjuna Award).

