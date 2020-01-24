advertisement

Former Stormont Deputy Prime Minister and Seamus Deputy SDLP Chairman

Mallon died at the age of 83, the SDLP said.

Mr. Mallon, a key figure in Irish politics during the decades of violence in Northern Ireland, was John Hume’s deputy and a fearless critic of Republican violence for two decades.

However, he was also a hate figure for many trade unionists because he criticized the discrimination against nationalists as well as the actions of the RUC and the Ulster Defense Regiment.

His relationship with Mr. Hume was difficult at times, and when he later became Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, he had a difficult relationship with the then First Minister, David Trimble.

Northern Ireland’s first minister David Trimble and his deputy first minister Seamus Mallon before the press at the opening session of the North-South Council of Ministers in 1999 in Armagh. Photo: Alan Betson

His description of the Belfast Agreement as “Sunningdale for Slow Learners” in relation to those who opposed the Sunningdale Agreement in the 1970s was one of the most well-known idioms resulting from decades of violence and turmoil in Northern Ireland ,

Although he lived primarily in the Protestant Markethill in Co Armagh, where he used to be headmaster, he always refused to provide police protection.

Seamus Mallon, 1936-2020

A life in pictures

WATCH NOW

Seamus Mallon was an Irish patriot. He lived for our country and indelibly shaped the lives of all people who enjoy the peace that he helped to shape.

I am proud to have called him a friend. My prayers are with Orla, Mark and Lara. https://t.co/aU9mJRJwB6 pic.twitter.com/QO7Dy3Fi9S

– Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood), January 24, 2020

Mr. Mallon was widely admired for his courage, tenacity, and expression of his strong views on those who used and encouraged political violence.

He became involved in politics when he became interested in housing and civil rights in general.

Mr. Mallon did not sit in the Stormont assembly in the 2003 election and resigned in the 2005 Westminster election.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP said Ireland has lost one of its strongest advocates for justice, equality and peace.

“Seamus Mallon’s life’s work has opened a path behind our troubled past and given us all the opportunity to build a common home on our island,” he said. “Seamus Mallon was a force of nature.”

In the darkest days of the conflict, “when hope was scarce,” Mallon portrayed “the violent thirst for justice” that went through the SDLP and communities that had lost so much through political violence, “he said.

Northern Ireland’s former Deputy Prime Minister Seamus Mallon. Photo: Alan Betson

“I joined the SDLP because of people like Seamus Mallon. His full opposition to the murder and mutilation of our neighbors, his immense job of reforming the police and providing a new police service that could command the support of our entire community, and his tireless commitment to making this place a place we do many young SDLP members can all be called inspired. “

Mr. Mallon’s contribution to Irish politics continued until last year when his book A Shared Home Place, which he wrote with journalist Andy Pollak, was published.

In the book, he argued that a simple majority in a future border survey would not produce a united Ireland that was peaceful and stable.

Rather, he argued that a unified Ireland should only be considered if at least a substantial minority of the Protestant population in Northern Ireland was in favor.

He died in October 2016 from his wife Gertrude. His daughter Órla, granddaughter Lara and son-in-law Mark survive.

