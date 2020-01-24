advertisement

Dipu Ruparelia says that he wants to make motorsport work for drivers (PHOTO / Courtesy).

KAMPALA – Dipu Ruparelia threw his motorsport resume to the presidential election of the Federation of Uganda Motor Sports Clubs (FMU), promising to defeat the outgoing candidate in the February elections.

Dipu, a rally ace whose Mitsubishi Lance Evo 4 was one of the cars that excited motorsport fans during the most competitive era of sport in the late 1990s and early 2000s, has promised to overthrow the holder Dusman Okee on February 1, when FMU will go to vote.

“I have sport at heart and it is deeply touching for me when I see mismanagement in the leadership of such an illustrious sport,” said Dipu, citing the continued rental of office space as some of the lowest.

“Can you imagine that motorsport attracts many sponsors, but what do you get in return? FMU rents offices and doesn’t even pay the rent on time. Where does the money from sponsors and event sales permits go? Asked Dipu.

He said he would defeat Mr. Okee and give the Federation back to the motorsport drivers who should be at the heart of its operation, arguing that what is missing is unity among the drivers.

Okee defeated Jack Wavamunno by a single vote in 2016 and led the federation amid conflicts between its top leaders.

However, he thinks he still has what it takes to operate FMU for another four-year term.

Besides Dipu’s favorite, Okee will also face another challenge from Geoffrey Nsamba, a city lawyer and an active rally competitor, Wavamunno and former President George Kagimu.

But it is Dipu who talks about his vision of motorsport in the country through his experience in the cockpit.

He accused Okee and his administration of having promised a lot and of delivering nothing while letting the motorsport stewards continue to earn peanuts.

Dusman Okee is in the spotlight before the polls of the Federation of motorsport which could see him ousted (PHOTO / File).

“How can the commissioners earn a meager 20,000 Shs per event? What kind of joke is this? It’s the same amount that the marshals got while I was a driver, but the cost of living increased.

How will they do due diligence when they are not paid well? “, Did he declare.

This news website was unable to immediately verify claims that the marshals would only earn 20,000 shs during a rally.

However, their role in enforcing security and transparency during rallies and sprints cannot be overstated.

Dipu is one of the founders of the Uganda Motorsports Club (UMOSPOC) and used to drive for the Crane Bank Rally Team. He retired from sport in 2015.

Dipu appointed Rwabogo Busingye as his running mate. The two promise to overhaul the constitution of the UFA, including reducing the mandate to two years with the riders and drivers with the greatest interest in decision-making by the federation.

