Former Prime Minister Jay Weatherill admits that he has mixed feelings about saying goodbye to the family’s Alberton home for the past 20 years.

Though sad to have left the 81st Queen Street property – and the state he had run for six years before the 2018 elections – he is excited about the upcoming “new adventures” after doing a dream job in Andrews from the Minderoo Foundation in Perth.

Mr. Weatherill will lead the foundation’s Thrive by Five initiative, which focuses on early childhood development across the country.

55-year-old wife Melissa and her two teenage daughters, Lucinda and Alice, are moving west later this month, and their renovated sandstone mansion will be auctioned on Saturday, February 1st.

“We just painted it and we had a few plans for other things we wanted to do, and then there was an opportunity – so everything happened very quickly,” Weatherill says.

The 487-square-meter property is sold by Nick Psarros and Nathaniel Kennerdale of Ray White Port Adelaide, who describe it as a home that “meets all the criteria for family life at its best”.

The three-bedroom residence, which also houses an office, combines original features such as polished wooden floorboards, fireplaces and high, ornate ceilings with a modern extension that includes an open kitchen and a large, light-flooded living area.

According to Weatherill, the renovation work was done about 10 years ago and also includes a large covered outdoor entertainment area with patios, a heated grill, and a ceiling fan. And he quickly indicates that he has stayed away from the project.

“That’s why it looks so good,” he laughs. “I didn’t touch it.”

The Weatherills bought the property in May 2000 after renting a house on King Street “just around the corner” for a few years.

“We were just a stone’s throw away. We wanted to buy and that popped up. We obviously loved the suburb and just felt at home.

And since Alberton Oval is only a few blocks away, the staunch believer in Port Adelaide and longtime member of Cheltenham says there’s a lot to like in the area.

“It has always been a great sense of community with people who take care of each other,” he says.

“We like the closeness to the city – even if it’s busy, you can get there in half an hour – but we always liked being near the beach.”

The train station offers added convenience, while the nearby Alberton Hotel and Pear Cafe are other nearby attractions, he says.

Mr. Weatherill became an industrial professor at the University of SA last year and supported MBA students at the business school. Although he was able to maintain his relationship with the university, the Minderoo Foundation’s offer was too good to strike back.

“If I had to design a job, it would be it,” he says. “I’m too young to retire and I still wanted to make a difference in an area where I have a passion.”

“At first I expressed some doubts about being based in Perth, but then when I went home and talked to the family, they were actually ready for the adventure. We plan to be away for about three years so that this fits well with the girls’ schooling.

“I’m really excited, but there’s a hint of sadness to leave family and friends – but we’ll still be back quite a bit.”

The property will be auctioned at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1. Scheduled inspections take place on Thursday, January 16, from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday, January 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

