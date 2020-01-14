advertisement

It is not common for you to lock your in-laws in a prison cell. But that is exactly what is planned for the new owners of this historic Mintaro estate.

The former police station at 81 Burra Street was sold to an intergovernmental buyer last week. The sale price was $ 399,000.

The property, built around 1868, still retains the original cell blocks and prison exercise area, making it an attractive purchase, according to Mid North Real Estate Clare sales agent Graeme Nield.

“It ended up selling to someone from the Ballarat interstate,” he said.

“They bought it because they liked the story of it and will use it from time to time.”

Mr. Nield said that the property that launched in August last year attracted a lot of interest due to its location.

“Obviously it only has two bedrooms and because of its history the sale took a little longer, but we were very interested,” he said.

“I would say we had twice as much standard and were from all over Australia.

“This is a pretty good result as interests other than local are pretty rare for this city.”

It is the second time that the property has been sold to an intergovernmental buyer. The sellers Nicola and Matthew Carlile are originally from Queensland.

They bought the property 14 years ago when they moved to work in the quaint town.

“When we saw the property, we immediately fell in love with it. It has a real Ned Kelly feeling and the main house is a stone, castle-like building. It’s just beautiful, “said Mrs. Carlile.

“There is a lot of history here and the property was once used as a district court.

“We also found out that they had a big ceremony here when they laid the cornerstone and buried a time capsule. We just don’t know where the stone is. I say it will remain buried for some time.”

On a 4000 square meter block, Ms. Carlile said that the house had undergone a major renovation and now had two large bedrooms, a central living area, a bathroom, and a kitchen.

A highlight of the house is the inner courtyard, which is walled in with blue stone walls and offers access to three original prison cells.

“One of them is a double cell, so we used to put a queen bed in it,” said Mrs. Carlile.

“It’s pretty rustic and when my parents came to visit from England, they stay there.

“My husband loved telling people that he put his in-laws in a cell.”

