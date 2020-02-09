advertisement

The full-back of the last Lions championship national team can no longer speak due to the debilitating effects of ALS, but somehow maintains a positive attitude

RICHARDSON, Texas – She leaned over to ask him a question.

One of Penn State’s great soccer leaders looked up from his wheelchair. He can no longer speak to his wife.

The best thing he can do is move his eyes to “No”.

A blinking means “yes”.

Only the rhythmic hiss of air from his breathing machine broke the silence.

Finally, Steve Smith blinked. And then he smiled slowly and big.

The full-back and captain of Penn State’s last national championship team in 1986 has not run or been able to hold his wife’s hand in over a decade.

“Superman”, as his teammates from Nittany Lion once called him, cannot do anything for himself despite an apparently clear mind.

Even more, he continues to fight after giving up the sport that has shaped his entire life.

A long struggle with Lou Gehrig’s disease

Smith, 55, was diagnosed with ALS almost 20 years ago, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The muscle-killing disease that once struck him with devastating blows is now stealing what’s left.

And yet he remains extremely positive and patient. They are his greatest gifts. He lives every day for healing, for his faith and family and for everyone he can inspire.

Those who know him well, like some of the most dynamic soccer stars, are still drawn to his home in the Dallas suburbs. They visit because of what Smith meant to them years ago.

And maybe more because he lives now.

“He always made sure everyone was fine,” said Troy Cromwell, a former Penn State recipient and one of Smith’s best friends from college. “He is still here because he wanted to see his children grow up and go to college to see how they get married.

“He tries everything he can because he does it for everyone else. He was always there for everyone else.

“He’s still Superman in our eyes …”

The ultimate teammate, friend, teacher

Whenever Bo Jackson is in town, he shows up without warning.

He was always like that with Steve. Now he goes unannounced into the living room, laughs out loud, kisses Smith on the head and tells him that he loves him.

Perhaps the greatest athlete of all time speaks in a telephone interview about one of the toughest men he knows. He attributes much of his own success to his teammate.

He says the friend he met with the Los Angeles Raiders has become a brother.

Fullbacks rarely get top-notch attention – if there is a team at all. Smith was in the most vicious position on the field anyway, and he made his living with full strength and a head-first attack on oversized linemen and linebackers. He was a human battering ram who was blessed with unsuspecting speed and step work.

“We owe most of our success to him,” Jackson said of himself and Marcus Allen, another former Raider star and Heisman Trophy winner.

“We wouldn’t have had all the hustle and bustle we had. I would say, ‘Smitty, just give us a 6 inch gap for a quarter of a second and we’ll do the rest.’ And Smitty would give us a two foot hole “to go through.

“He put his body on the leash for me hundreds of times.”

Jackson, like the others, says it almost breaks him seeing Smith now. He tries to concentrate on the inner strength that is to be attained.

“He never complained, never complained about his situation,” said Jackson. “I’m just glad that God has him with him so long that I can see him. … I want to do my part so that he won’t be forgotten.”

Marcus Allen also visits him here. So did Blair Thomas from Penn State, a Heisman finalist and number 2 in the New York Jets.

Thomas had passed Memphis the day before the Cotton Bowl, accompanied by Cromwell and former Nittany Lion Chris Thorpe.

Smith’s ferocity and intransigence as a player still lead him, they say.

“He has to have this ride to be here,” said Thomas. “A lot of people have stopped in life. They just give up. Steve still has the courage to be there for his family.”

Cromwell was closer to Smith than anyone else and grew up in the Washington suburbs 20 minutes away. At Penn State, Smith made sure to take care of him.

“Steve was intense, he was intimidating and he was the ultimate protector for all of us who were younger,” said Cromwell. “He got it right. He went to class, made sure we went to class. He didn’t give anyone a break. He wasn’t afraid to call anyone.”

Give up football

Now even his eyes fail.

They had surprisingly unlocked doors for him for so long. If he could hardly move anything on his body, Smith could at least control a computer with his eye movements. He could quickly construct words and then sentences that could be read or spoken by a mechanized voice.

In this way, he emailed football predictions to friends and often “chatted” with his wife for hours.

But over the past year, the ongoing development of ALS has even weakened his eye muscles so much that using the computer is too difficult.

Smith remains determined. Fortunately, he can still watch TV. His favorite shows include “Good Morning America”, “Dr. Oz” and “The Young and the Restless”, which make his wife laugh.

“That he’s only here,” she says most importantly. “Even if he doesn’t speak to me, he still listens. Nobody makes fun of my joke like he does.”

Steve and Chie Smith met in Los Angeles when he played for the Raiders and she was a cheerleader. His concern is now about her. She prepares his meals in mixers, which he eats via a feeding tube. She shaves him and gives him breathing treatments.

She regularly packs his portable life support devices, loads him into the family van and drives her to the cinema. She takes care of the lovely tumult of her home, which includes three dogs, two cats and a bearded dragon, Puffina, who likes to sleep on Steve’s chest.

Nurses help her to take him from the wheelchair to his bed. They offer massages, stretching exercises and 24/7 surveillance.

Chie Smith tears up a few mornings as he gradually wakes up and greets her with that smile.

She admits she doesn’t have the strength or determination to live like him.

Many people with ALS die soon after their lungs stop working alone. But Smith readily accepted a tracheotomy 12 years ago, and now a machine is breathing for him.

He lives it all in a fascinating dichotomy: while football gave him his university education, a nice living, lifelong friends, even his wife … he swore the game.

He believes that the countless violent clashes and head trauma have caused his illness.

He found peace by separating football from the people who mean so much because of it.

The hardest thing is not being able to fully express how he feels. He could only watch and listen as his Penn State teammates told college stories after another during their last visit.

Smith is sometimes frustrated but never depressed, his wife said. He never was

He is blessed to always be able to live at home, close to his wife and children. He inspires them as much as they drive him.

Her daughter has just graduated and is becoming a respiratory therapist to help people like her father.

Your son works in finance. At Christmas, he and his wife announced that they were expecting a baby in July.

Steve Smith becomes a grandfather for the first time.

He could only smile with the news, although a smile is so big and bright that it speaks his joy.

His strength is in silence.

“I think he would say never give up whatever your struggle is,” said his wife. “Still having hope and believing things are getting better.

“Only that in itself can carry you further …”

