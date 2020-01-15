advertisement

Former B.C. The Greens’ leader, Andrew Weaver, has resigned from the party and will remain in the legislature for the duration of his tenure as an independent MP.

The Oak Bay-Gordon Head MLA announced the move on Wednesday morning through a statement. He shouldn’t appear in person for family reasons.

He said he had spent months thinking about how to reconcile his commitments from the NDP government’s trust agreement, his desire to enlarge the Greens, and “the increasing health needs that affect my family”.

“I think it is best for all parties to continue my legislative work as an independent member before the spring legislature begins,” he said.

Weaver, who gave the party a three-seat breakthrough in the 2017 provincial election, said it was important for the party to develop a new vision and voice independently of him.

“My presence in BC Green Caucus could hinder this independence,” he said. “Sitting as a self-employed person provides me with a better opportunity to deal with personal matters, including a number of health issues that affect my family, in the upcoming legislative period.”

He also said he plans to return to the University of Victoria to resume work after his term. The term of office is expected to end in autumn 2021.

The party’s interim leader, Adam Olsen, said the party supported Weaver’s decision to quit the party “so that he could address the various health issues that affect his family.”

Weaver had a dizziness attack last year due to an inner ear problem.

Olsen said the party’s work to reduce polarization and restore confidence has been strenuous. “For this reason, we recognize that someone’s commitment to their family must come first before someone else’s.”

The leadership of the party is to be decided at a meeting in June.

Two people are currently publicly interested in running for leadership.

