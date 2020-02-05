advertisement

Two former owners of the Grayling brewery appeared in court on Wednesday to face several charges.

Dave and Cynthia Vargo owned Paddle Hard Brewing in Grayling.

They are both facing a fraud charge for the sale of falsely advertised alcohol as brewed locally.

Cynthia faces an additional alcohol control code charge, Dave faces three alcohol control code charges.

They both pleaded not guilty.

The Crawford County prosecutor said that the Liquor Control Board discovered that she was selling beer that she was not allowed to sell.

She says that the Vargos were active in the community, which makes cases like this more difficult.

“I know most of the business owners, especially those who are very involved,” said Sierra Koch, Crawford County attorney. “It is difficult when you have cases like that, they are not treated differently but it is just a difficult situation.”

The Vargos are back in court at the end of the month.

