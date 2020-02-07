advertisement

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Former Olympic champion Roland Schoeman was suspended for a year after he tested positive for a black market substance classified as cancer risk.

The 39-year-old South African tested positive for GW501516 in May, said the floating body FINA in a published judgment.

Schoeman had trained to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. At the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, he won three medals, including gold in the 4 × 100 meter freestyle relay. He is also a three-time world champion and set a world record when he won the 50-meter butterfly title in Montreal in 2005.

The FINA doping panel imposed a one-year ban that expires on May 17.

The GW501516 active ingredient is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency in the “Hormones and Metabolic Modulators” category. In 2013, WADA warned the athletes that the GW501516 ingredient had failed medical tests and was a toxic health threat if used as a performance enhancer.

“It is a developmental product that the pharmaceutical company took out of research and discontinued when serious toxicity was found in preclinical studies,” warned WADA seven years ago.

Schoeman can appeal the ban to the Sports Arbitration Court.

