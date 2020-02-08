advertisement

Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith was sentenced to 20 days in jail and fined $ 750 for violating a protection order, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Smith was found guilty in December of violating the warrant, a first-degree misdemeanor and sentenced Friday. The judge ordered him to serve 180 days in jail, with 160 days of probation.

The charge stemmed from an incident at his children’s school last May. His ex-wife, who had a protection order against him, was at school when he tried to get them before his scheduled time, Dispatch reported.

Smith was fired from Ohio State in July 2018 after Courtney Smith sought the protection order, which led to media reports of other alleged domestic violence incidents involving the coach.

Meyer’s Urban treatment of the Smith case eventually resulted in a three-game suspension for the head coach before the 2018 season. Meyer retired after the season and currently works as a college football analyst at Fox.

