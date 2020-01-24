advertisement

The civil rights activist died in his home.

Seamus Mallon, who is perhaps best known for playing an important role in the peace process that led to the Good Friday Agreement, died at the age of 83.

He has been a well-known civil rights activist since the 1960s and, along with Prime Minister David Trimble, served as deputy prime minister in the government to share power.

Mallon passed away today (Friday January 24th) at his home in Armagh.

Colum Eastwood, chairman of the SDLP, made a statement in the news of Mallon’s death:

“Seamus lived for Ireland and worked for all of his people – we are all better for it. The pride of Seamus’ life was his beloved late wife Gertrude, her daughter Orla and granddaughter Lara.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Orla, her husband Mark and Lara in this difficult time. I hope that they will be comforted by the incredible legacy of Seamus and the indelible traces he has left in the lives of so many people.”

