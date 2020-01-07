advertisement

Former Renault-Nissan fugitive Carlos Ghosn’s legal team opened fire on Nissan Motor Co Ltd, accusing the gunman of using a “flawed, biased” internal investigation into the arrest of Ghosn’s engineer and banning him from integrating. closer to Nissan and its French alliance partner Renault SA.

Ghosn’s legal team released the statement hours before his expected appearance at a news conference in Lebanon, where he took refuge after a brave escape from Japan on December 31st. The one-time star of the auto industry has said he will fight to restore his reputation, tarnished by allegations of criminal conduct and Nissan fighting since his crash.

Ghosn was awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct when he crashed out of his Tokyo apartment, passed Japan on a bullet train and smuggled in charter planes that carried him from Osaka to Lebanon via Istanbul. Ghosn has said he escaped a strict Japanese justice system after authorities delayed his trial in 2021.

In their statement, Ghosn’s lawyers said Nissan “never” attempted to interview the executive, or share with him the evidence he had collected against him.

Turkish and Japanese authorities are investigating how Ghosn was smuggled out of Japan and through a Turkish airport on his way to Beirut. Interpol has issued a “red notice” calling for Ghosn’s arrest.

Japanese authorities issued an arrest warrant for Ghosn’s wife, Carole, on allegations of breach in relation to her husband’s financial dealings.

Carole told French newspaper Le Parisien that Japanese prosecutors were hoping to “put pressure on my husband” ahead of his press conference in Lebanon.

The statement by the Ghosn legal team seeks to focus attention on his charge that he was the victim of a coup by Nissan executives who opposed giving up more authority to Renault.

I HAVE THE REAL PERVERSION

Ghosn was arrested by Japanese police on November 19, 2018. Nissan said an internal investigation revealed that Ghosn had engaged in personal use of company money and had reported his income in violation of Japanese law.

In their statement, Ghosn’s lawyers said that Nissan’s claim of “a strong, thorough internal investigation” is “a great deception of the truth.” Instead, lawyers wrote, the investigation “was initiated and conducted for the specific, predetermined purpose of taking down Carlos Ghosn to prevent it from further integrating Nissan and Renault, which threatened Nissan’s independence.”

The former chairman of Nissan and Renault SA has denied all allegations against him and said he was the victim of “backstage” and “conspiracy” by Nissan executives who wanted to thwart his efforts to unite the two automakers.

The Ghosn legal team also accused Nissan of allowing Hari Nada, an executive “whose conduct was the subject of an investigation”, to lead the Ghosn investigation. The statement also charged that Latham & Watkins, the law firm that helped with the Nissan investigation, was not independent because it has long acted as an outside consultant for the company.

Ghosn’s lawyers said the Nissan investigation failed to uncover evidence that then-CEO Hiroto Saikawa had also benefited from improper compensation. Saikawa resigned last year after admitting he had been paid heavily in violation of internal procedures.

Nissan was not immediately available for comment.

Japan’s Ambassador to Lebanon Takeshi Okubo met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Tuesday, calling Ghosn’s flight to Lebanon “deeply regrettable” and seeking co-operation from Beirut, according to a Japanese foreign ministry statement. (Reporting by Joe White in Detroit; Additional reporting by Chris Gallagher in Tokyo and Jean-Stephane Brosse in Paris; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard Pullin)

