advertisement

Carlos Ghosn is no longer under house arrest in Japan and has arrived in his parents’ Lebanon, a source close to the family of the Nissan Renault chairman and a professional colleague.

Mr. Ghosn, once celebrated for turning around at the battered automakers, suffered one of the most dramatic corporate losses, which was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on four of his disputed financial misconduct charges.

advertisement

According to an employee of Mr. Ghosn, he landed at Rafic al-Hariri International Airport in Beirut late Sunday. Local media reported that he arrived in a private jet that the Financial Times could not immediately confirm.

It is unclear whether the automaker’s former chairman escaped house arrest in Japan or whether a deal has been closed to release him. The Japanese and Lebanese authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Mr. Ghosn’s conditions of detention indicated that he was able to leave his home, followed by the police and prosecutors and a private detective.

Nissan claims that Mr. Ghosn underestimated his personal salary, and two documents state that he did not report deferred compensation in excess of $ 80 million.

Mr. Ghosn has denied all allegations made by the Japanese prosecutor and the Japanese Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) denied some results of an internal Nissan investigation in mid-December.

However, the regulator also fined Nissan $ 22 million for underestimating Mr. Ghosn’s remuneration over a four-year period.

Mr. Ghosn is a Lebanese, French and Brazilian citizen and has long been considered one of the most successful overseas business people in Lebanon. He is a partner in several Lebanese companies, including a winery, and the Lebanese government stood up for him after he was arrested last year.

The FT reported in May that the Japanese public prosecutor’s office built part of its case on a laptop obtained from a Mr. Ghosn’s aide in Lebanon. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019

advertisement