GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER – Nearly 10 years ago Robert and Katie Moore of Hazleton were preparing for the birth of their triplets at the Geisinger Medical Center. The children were born with a weight of just over three pounds each and had to spend five weeks in neonatal intensive care.

Ten years later, Jackson, Olivia and Patrick are healthy fourth graders. When they approached their tenth birthday this weekend, the three decided they wanted to do something special to celebrate.

“We asked our friends and family from school to donate blankets and we ended up with 150,” said Patrick Moore.

The triplets held a general ride at their school, Holy Family Academy in Hazleton. When they came to the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital to present their donation, some doctors were treated to treat them ten years ago.

“Isn’t that a full circle? Triplets who teach their parents in such a wonderful way that they give something back,” said Dr. Frank Maffei, chairman of pediatrics.

The triplets said it is important for them to give back because they were here ten years ago.

“I think it’s cool to be here, because we think we were here ten years ago,” said Patrick Moore.

“Every day it’s just great to see where they started where they are today in fourth grade and it all goes so well,” said Robert Moore.

After presenting the donation, the triplets enjoyed a little early birthday cake with their doctors.

