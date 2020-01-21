advertisement

Anquan Boldin played in an NFL ad that aired on Sunday during the AFC championship game and told the story of his cousin Corey Jones, who was shot by a police officer at the time.

Retired NFL wide receiver and Pahokee High School star Anquan Boldin said he was still playing for the San Francisco 49ers when his wife came to him after a game and told him that his cousin Corey Jones had been killed. He later learned – just like those in Palm Beach County and the nation – that Jones was shot and killed by a plainclothes police officer at Palm Beach Gardens who met Jones without being asked.

“I’ll never forget that night,” says Boldin, when the NFL “Inspire Change” initiative opens.

The ad, which aired during the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon, tells the story of the 31-year-old church drummer who was shot and killed by former police officer Nouman Raja at Palm Beach Gardens since then, Boldin’s efforts, such as co-founding the Players Coalition.

Boldin, who played at Pahokee High School and was a major recipient of Florida State University, explains in the one-minute commercial that the nonprofit focuses on police-community relationships, criminal justice reform, education, and economic advancement ,

“There are only a few things that are bigger than football,” he said.

“There are things that are only bigger than football.” #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/HIW1G15VxX

– Anquan Boldin (@AnquanBoldin) January 19, 2020

In the commercial, Boldin tells viewers how his cousin was killed while both a re-enactment of the filming and news clips from Jones ‘family after Jones’ death are played.

Jones was stranded on an interstate 95 exit ramp in Palm Beach Gardens in the early morning hours of October 18, 2015. Raja, who claimed self-defense during the shootout, was driving the ramp in the wrong direction on an unmarked vehicle on the plain. He got dressed and yelled at Jones before firing a gun several times.

In 2019, Raja was found guilty of a first-degree murder and homicide attempt and sentenced to 25 years in prison by Circuit Judge Joseph Marx.

“Had it not been for our work, Corey’s death would have been in vain,” said Boldin in the ad. “The best way to make a change is to make a change.”

Boldin was selected for three pro bowls and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.

The ad is part of the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative, which works with the Players Coalition. The initiative, which was launched to show how League members work together to bring about positive change across the country, includes over $ 25 million in grants to social justice organizations.

Some say the initiative was launched in response to ongoing controversy and treatment from former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick made international headlines after protesting the national anthem during the games to raise awareness of racist injustices such as police brutality against minorities, particularly a series of fatal shots at black men like Mario Woods and Philando Castile.

